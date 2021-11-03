11/03/2021 at 4:46 PM CET

Eduardo López Alonso

The ‘milk war‘is far from over. After a busy summer with protests from farmers, producers say they live a desperate situation with runaway cost rises and purchase prices by the industry below the admissible minimums. They denounce the main agricultural organizations that there is a massive closure of dairy farms in Spain: 6,000 ranchers have closed in six years. There are currently just over 11,500 left.

The ASAJA, COAG and UPA organizations have launched a national process of mobilizations whose first appointments have been made in Galicia, Castilla y León, Andalusia and Cantabria. The aim of the protests is to demand that the dairy industries and large retailers recognize the rising costs and stop “pushing and choking & rdquor; to the first link in the chain. “Controls must be strengthened so that the Food Chain law is applied effectively. The dairy industries continue to have the upper hand and impose unaffordable conditions on the farmers,” they denounce from the organizations. “For this reason we are going to raise our voices again, to demand that everyone: Administrations, industries and distribution chains understand and take charge of the situation that the sector is going through.”

Farmers’ organizations will mobilize in front of the industries that in their opinion are preventing milk prices from rising in the countryside, such as in France, Germany or Italy. Agricultural organizations are also studying launching a boycott against reference brands that in their opinion are blocking the rise in prices for farmers and compliance with the value chain. ASAJA, COAG and UPA directly target “the two large dairy industries that control and manage the Spanish dairy sector”: Lactalis and Capsa.

The livestock sector has asked the Ministry of Agriculture “not to let anyone” by the dairy industries, especially the French ones, “who only come to Spain to deplete an already very decimated dairy sector.” “The law must be applied. They are taking our sweat and insufficient price increases from distribution. They have no scruples,” they emphasize. The ministry has maintained a lukewarm position after the summer in the face of the latent conflict in the dairy sector and in distribution.

The rise in cereals, electricity (necessary for milking and cooling milk), fuels and the low price that industries pay producers have created a perfect storm, so farmers are willing to face a hardening of protests in the coming weeks.