Updated Thursday, December 9, 2021 – 19:18

They give the industry until December 15 to pay them a liter at 0.41. “We will not allow a single milk tanker to circulate on any road,” they warn

Tractorate in Lugo for the price of milk.Carlos CastroEuropa Press

“Not a single liter of milk will be moved throughout Spain.” Dairy farmers have said enough. Neither the numerous protest concentrations in the last month – even in Galicia to remove cartons of milk from the brands of the main industries from the supermarket shelves – nor the meetings with the Ministry of Agriculture as a mediator with the industry and the distribution have been able to alter the prices they receive for their production, already lower (0.33 / liter on average) than even the water.

Gathered in Valencia de Don Juan (Len), farmers from the main milk-producing territories in Spain have decided that if the dairy industries do not pay them at least the cost of production (0.41, that is, 24% more than at present) before next December 15 they will go on an “indefinite” national strike for deliveries, as announced by the United Dairy Farmers Platform.

“Production costs continue to rise without stopping, especially feed,” he complains to EL MUNDO Jos Luis Prez Barreiro, president of the Agromuralla association, which brings together more than 400 farmers from Lugo and La Corua. This farmer recalls that for the consumer, milk has risen by up to six cents per liter in recent dates, “but that increase does not reach us.”

As a consequence, the strike announcement “is the toughest measure that a farmer can adopt but, at the same time, it is the only one that can reverse this chaotic situation in which the sector is plunged“Reads the communiqué of said group, which clarifies:” The milk is ours and the only ones who enrich themselves with it are those who buy it from us. “

Regarding the stoppage of deliveries, the milk producers emphasize that the strike “will be indefinite in time, not letting not a single milk tanker circulate on the roads; We do not want to harm the transporters, who know that they are having as bad a time as we are, because the industry has them just as suffocated in prices, but we cannot let a single liter of milk move in Spain in those days of strike ” Thus, they clarify that they will hold meetings for “the creation of informational pickets that will be active on the roads of our country.”

The agreement was reached by farmers from Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, Castilla y Len and Andalusia (the territories with the most production in the country) and they urged the entire group “not to sign contracts that do not cover production costs, since that is what the Food Chain Law establishes, being illegal for industries to force us to sign contracts that violate said law “. In this sense, they urge the Ministry of Agriculture and the councilors of said Autonomous Communities to “mediate this conflict” because it seems “that they are not aware of the seriousness of the situation and given the indolence and ineffectiveness that they are practicing. “.

Finally, they remember that the dairy farmer in Spain employs more than 30,000 families, most of them fixed to the rural environment that, if they continue like this, “will be doomed to disappearance” because “the economy of the ranchers is not waiting any longer, a price that continues to suffocate us to ruin is unfeasible.”

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more