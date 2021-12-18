Being part of such a powerful franchise in the film industry certainly sounds like a great opportunity, but it could also turn into a nightmare if fans’ expectations are not met. Star Wars, for example, has a long history on the big screen since the premiere of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope – 93% in 1977, and the original trilogy has been embraced by its fans for more than 40 years.

Keep reading: Daisy Ridley wants to be part of the MCU and talks about the rumors of her as Spider-Woman

With the intention of staying current for the new generations, the franchise launched other installments that perhaps did not achieve the same impact before critics and viewers, however, it managed to create unforgettable characters, some of them younger versions of those who already knew each other. also posing the origin of his villain. In his third trilogy he had a great start thanks to the return of Luke, Han Solo and Leia, but also because of the way in which he raised a new heroine and his new villain.

Despite having started this third part on the right foot, its next two installments were diminishing its impact due to some issues that seemed to have been left unfinished. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61% in particular, saw a significant decline from both critics and fans alike, and the response was such that some of its stars preferred to stay away from social media or in fear of going back. something so big. One of them was the protagonist Daisy Ridley.

After her stint at Disney and Lucasfilm, the actress opted for smaller productions, but would she be willing to join the ranks of another blockbuster? A few months ago he commented that he had read the script for Spider-woman by Olivia Wilde and would love to be considered for a role, although she didn’t take it for granted. This was what he commented during a conversation with Comic Book:

It’s funny because someone suddenly asked me about the Spider-Woman rumors recently, and I was like, ‘Oh that sounds great. Apparently now [resulta que] I have declared myself the favorite to be Spider-Woman, which is not true! It’s funny because I don’t really choose things … [no] I set out to make another ‘great movie’. I just read the script and loved the idea.

Continue with: Star Wars: Kathleen Kennedy Says Sequel Trilogy Characters May Return

Now, new reports have pointed out that Ridley is already in major talks with Marvel Studios – ultimately, he’s still Disney – (via Giant Freakin Robot). According to the insider, the actress is expected to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe directly, although it has not been confirmed in which production or with what character. Although it has been said that said dialogue says it is quite advanced, there must still be things to resolve to reach a deal.

It might seem that Daisy is about to take the difficult road of the big franchises again, but with the previous experience she should already have things clearer. To tell the truth, her character as Rey had been very well received, and when things started to get difficult it was not strictly her fault, but being the protagonist she had to carry a huge weight. Also, the MCU can still be considered a young universe, so you have more opportunities to experiment, not forgetting that there are endless possibilities between film and television productions.

It may interest you: Rumor: Rey could connect at some point with The Madalorian

Ultimately, she wouldn’t be the first member of Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 92% in moving to the world of comic book superheroes, there is Oscar Isaac who will join Marvel with his own solo series Moon knight, which already has an advanced production; not forgetting that Daisy has already shared the scene with what is today the most coveted face of the MCU, Tom Holland, with whom she worked in Chaos: The Beginning – 20%.

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');