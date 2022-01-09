

Prescott managed to set a mark for the Cowboys that had remained intact for 14 years.

The Cowboys passer Dak Prescott set the franchise record for most touchdown passes in a year on Saturday in Dallas’ 51-26 thrashing of the Philadelphia Eagles in NFL Week 18.

Prescott hit five touchdown passes, reached 37 on the season and broke the mark for the most submissions to the end zone in a year that belonged to Tony Romo since 2007 with 36. He also added his eighth game with at least three touchdown passes.

Cowboys, 12-5, East champs, fourth in NL, still They have a chance to be number two in the NFC and receive in their first postseason game, although they require three combinations.

That the 49ers, the Phanters and the Seahawks beat the Rams, the Buccaneers, both 12-4, and the Cardinals, 11-5 this Sunday in their respective games.

They will be third if only the Rams and Arizona lose.

The Eagles, 9-8, second in the East, have NFC playoff ticket seven, They aim for sixth if the Rams beat San Francisco and the Saints beat Atlanta.

Difficult mission had Philadelphia by not being able to have 10 starting players reported with an injury, among which his passer Jalen Hurts stood out, plus another 11 who tested positive for COVID-19; Dallas had five absences.

With Hurts leaving, Gardner Minshew, 25, made his second appearance of the year.

In his first series Minshew connected with Tyree Jackson, 0-7. The answer came in Dallas’ inaugural offense with a delivery to the end zone to Cedrick Wilson., 7-7, and a field goal to end the first quarter 10-7.

Philadelphia tied in the second quarter with a three-point kick, but Prescott repeated the combination with Wilson to steer the team away from the lone star 17-10.

With three minutes before the break, the Eagles, the best rushing attack in the NFL, matched 17-17 with a run from Kenneth Gainwell.

The Cowboys regained the lead, 23-17, sending Prescott to the end zone, now for Dalton Schultz, 23-17, and they extended it 30-17 with another touchdown pass to Schultz.

In the third quarter the local squad approached with a 30-20 field goal.

Dallas moved away 37-20 in the fourth quarter on Prescott’s fifth touchdown pass, which this time caught Corey Clement and got seven more points, 44-20, with a run from Ito Smith.

The 51-20 was achieved with a rushing score by JaQuan Hardy. The Eagles approached 51-26 with a pass to Quez Watkins.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott consumed in this game, in which he got 87 yards, his fourth season with more than 1,000 rushing yards.

In the other game this Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos 28-24.

This Sunday’s games: Bengals-Browns, Packers-Lions, Bears-Vikings, Washington-Giants, Colts-Jaguars, Steelers-Ravens, Titans-Texans, Saints-Falcons, Jets-Bills, 49ers-Rams, Patriots-Dolphins, Seahawks -Cardinals, Panthers-Buccaneers and Chargers-Raiders.

