01/09/2022 at 06:12 CET

Cowboys passer Dak Prescott set the record for most touchdown passes on Saturday of the franchise in one year in the Dallas 51-26 thrashing over Philadelphia Eagles in week 18 of the NFL.

Prescott hit five touchdown passes, reached 37 on the season and broke the mark for the most shipments to the end zone in a year who belonged to Tony Romo since 2007 with 36. He also added his eighth game with at least three touchdown passes.

Cowboys, 12-5, Eastern champs, fourth in NL, they still have a chance to be the NFC two and receive in their first postseason game, although they require three combinations.

May the 49ers, Phanters and Seahawks beat this Sunday in their respective games the Rams, the Buccaneers, both 12-4, and the Cardinals, 11-5.

They will be third if only the Rams and Arizona lose.

The Eagles, 9-8, second in the East, have NFC playoff ticket seven, They aim for sixth if the Rams beat San Francisco and the Saints beat Atlanta.

Difficult mission had Philadelphia not being able to have 10 starting players reported with an injury, among which his passer Jalen Hurts stood out, plus another 11 who tested positive for COVID-19; Dallas had five absences.

With Hurts leaving, Gardner Minshew, 25, made his second appearance of the year.

In his first series Minshew connected with Tyree Jackson, 0-7. The answer came in Dallas’ opening offense with a 7-7 send to the end zone to Cedrick Wilson and a field goal to end the first quarter 10-7.

Philadelphia tied in the second quarter with a three-point kick, but Prescott repeated the combination with Wilson to lead the team away from the lone star 17-10.

Three minutes before halftime the Eagles, the best rushing attack in the NFL, They matched 17-17 with a run from Kenneth Gainwell.

The Cowboys regained the lead, 23-17, with Prescott sending to the diagonals, now for Dalton Schultz, 23-17, and they extended it 30-17 with another touchdown pass to Schultz.

In the third quarter the local squad approached with a 30-20 field goal.

Dallas moved away 37-20 in the fourth quarter on Prescott’s fifth touchdown pass, which this time he caught Corey Clement and they got seven more points, 44-20, with a run from Ito Smith.

The 51-20 was achieved with a rushing score by JaQuan Hardy. The Eagles came close 51-26 with a pass to Quez Watkins.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott consumed 87 yards in this game, his fourth season with more than 1,000 rushing yards.

In the other duel this Saturday the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos 28-24.

Matches this Sunday: Bengals-Browns, Packers-Lions, Bears-Vikings, Washington-Giants, Colts-Jaguars, Steelers-Ravens, Titans-Texans, Saints-Falcons, Jets-Bills, 49ers-Rams, Patriots-Dolphins, Seahawks-Cardinals, Phanters- Buccaneers and Chargers-Raiders.