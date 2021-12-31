12/30/2021 at 18:59 CET

While waiting for the final list of participants to be known this Friday, December 31, after the technical verifications and Covid test, the 44th edition of the Dakar Rally It has 1,065 pilots participating, with a record of 60 women at the start.

But only a select few will be able to fight for victory in the desert of Saudi Arabia. Between the favorites, two Spanish drivers stand out with enviable track records in the rally: Carlos Sainz and Joan ‘Nani’ Roma. But there is more.

CARS

Due to the multiple technical evolutions contributed by manufacturers and preparers during the year, the contest for the title will be very close. Audi, with one of the most ambitious projects, has signed two legends of the test, Stéphane Peterhansel and Carlos Sainz, to drive his 4×4 hybrid RS Q e-tron, spearhead of the “Dakar Future” program. However, it is anyone’s guess how the futuristic new car will respond throughout the 13 race stages.

Nasser Al Attiyah, triple Dakar winner and undefeated this season in the FIA ​​Cross Country World Championship, he presents himself as the leader of the Toyota ‘Armada’, which comes to the test with a highly modified GR DKR Hilux T1 +, also entrusted to Giniel De Villiers and Yazeed Al Rajhi. Sébastien Loeb, Nani Roma Y Orly Newfoundland They could benefit from the new regulations to aim for the top of the rankings, if the improvements brought by Prodrive to the BRX to the Hunter prove to be effective.

Cars that have been demonstrating their technical strength for years could take advantage of the situation, such as X-Raid with Jakub Przygonsky. Too Martin Prokop or Khalid Al-Qassimi will want their share of the limelight, while Laia Sanz, who will race the Dakar by car for the first time with the X-Raid Mini, already demonstrated in the Ha’il rally that she can be very fast, although this time she changes her status as a favorite to that of a ‘rookie’.

MOTORCYCLES

Kevin Benavides he will try to repeat his victory in the last edition of the Dakar, which he achieved in the Honda colors. This time, the Argentine has been recruited by KTM, which after 18 years of undeniable dominance in the Dakar motorcycle category, yielded the crown to Honda and did not triumph in the toughest rally in the world since leaving South America. After losing the last winner, Honda has signed Pablo Quintanilla, another of the Dakar veterans, who was about to win two years ago, although the The spearhead of the team will be Ricky Brabec, champion in 2020 and runner-up in 2021. Joan Barreda and Nacho Cornel They will also compete for victory with the official motorcycle of the winged brand, while in KTM, in addition to Benavides, two former rally champions stand out, the Australian Toby Price and the austrian Mattias Walkner. Yamaha hopes to return under their jurisdiction after the mechanical disaster of 2021 and for this they have Ross Branch, Adrien van beveren Y Andrew Short, while the man from Salamanca Lorenzo Santolino, sixth last year, arrives in Jeddah at the head of the team Sherco. They can also highlight Sam Sunderland Y Daniel Sanders in GasGas, KTM satellite team, as well as Skyler howes, at Husqvarna.

Light vehicles T3-T4

The list of entries in the emerging class of light vehicles already represents a record with more than 100 participants (compared to 61 in 2021). In total there are 49 T3 light prototypes and 53 “SSV” SydebySide.

In T3, with the rise of the OT3-RedBull, Cristina Gutiérrez, winner of the world championship and Runner-up in Extreme E, she could consolidate her rise in the Dakar with her sixth participation. However, the Can-Am of South Racing and the Zephyr of PH-Sport are prepared to face the battle.

Among the T4, South Racing stands as the favorite, with the American Austin Jones, but here there is also outstanding Spanish participation, with Gerard Farrés.

QUADS

The Dakar 2022 will host 21 quad riders at the Jeddah start. Latin American pilots continue to appear as favorites in the category, with the current champion, Manuel Andújar, to the head. His main rivals will be the pilots from Eastern Europe, such as the Polish Kamil Wisniewski, 4th in 2021, and the French Alexandre Giroud.

TRUCKS

Since 1996, Kamaz trucks have claimed 18 of the 22 Dakar titles, as well as taking the podium last January. The four Russian trucks that will start in Jeddah in this 44th edition will have as many contenders for victory at the wheel, such as the winner of 2021 Dmitry Sotnikov or Eduard Nikolaev, with four titles to his credit. However, the big favorites will have to fight hard to keep the outsiders at bay: the Czech clan with Martin Macik and Ales Loprais or the Dutch with Martin van den Brink and Hans Stacey. As for the Spanish, the KH-7 Epsilon Team truck will try to continue expanding its legend in the Dakar, after its 15th place overall in 2021 – best result since 2010 – and its 6×6 and Production category victories. Jordi Juvanteny, who disputes his 30th Dakar, will be accompanied in the cabin by Jordi Ballbé Y Fine roman.