12/30/2021

On at 08:23 CET

If there are no last-minute casualties due to covid-19, a total of 21 pilots have participated since January 1 in the quad category of the Dakar rally 2022, in which several South Americans are the main candidates for the final victory.

The Chilean Ignacio Casale won the 2020 edition and the Argentine Manuel Andújar did the same in 2021.

A modality that, however, has seen its participation reduced compared to the figures reached in the decade that was played in South America, with the record of 49 registered at the start of 2018.

ANDUJAR, FAVORITE WITHOUT CASALE

For the 2022 edition, Andújar will defend his title, but Casale decided to seek new challenges by moving to the category of trucks. In addition, the Argentine arrives as a favorite after having won all the races held in 2021, including the important Rally of Morocco.

Without the Chilean at stake, his compatriot Giovanni enrico, which finished in third position last edition, and Pablo Copetti, Argentine but nationalized from the United States, are running as their great rivals from the American continent.

EUROPE PUTS ON THE BATTERIES

In Europe, its rivals come from the east. Czech Tomas Kubiena, fifth, the polish Kamil Wisniewski, after finishing fourth in his debut, and the Lithuanian Laisvydas Kancius, seventh, they are candidates for victory for the Old Continent.

In ‘local’ representation, the French school will be represented by Alexandre giroud. The Frenchman has two consecutive retirements, but was able to show his speed in 2021, as he achieved up to four stage victories before retiring.