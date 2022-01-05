01/05/2022

Act. At 11:36 CET

Another recital by Joan Barreda at the Dakar 2022! The Castellón rider won again, this time, in the stage disputed between To the Qasiumah Y Riyadh with 464 timed kilometers, the longest of the current edition.

What’s more, Barreda He did so by taking many minutes from this year’s great favorites, a performance that helps him once again have options for the final victory in the motorcycle category. Specifically, it has subtracted 10’15 “from Sunderland, 18’28 “a Sanders and 27’30 “to Toby Price, ascending to sixth place in the provisional general at 13’12 “from the leader Sunderland and recovering what he lost on the first day.

With this new triumph in the fourth stage, Joan Barreda He already has a total of 29 stage victories in the Dakar. The Spaniard is the third motorcycle rider with the most stage victories, only behind Stephane peterhasel Y Cyril Despres, both with 33 victories. With his first victory in this edition already he broke with Jordi Arcarons as the Spanish rider with the most stage victories in history. The one from Castellón now has 29, ahead of the Catalan’s 27. Arcarons was never a rally champion, although he was runner-up four times.

Barreda, At 38 years old, he continues to try to be crowned in the Dakar, the toughest rally in the world, after more than ten years trying in the motorcycle category, in which he seemed destined to succeed the five-time champion Marc Coma. Only in the edition of his debut, in 2011, Joan he left empty, without winning a stage. Since joining Honda in 2014, he has always been among the favorites. But on the Dakar, speed isn’t everything. Navigation is a priority and so is luck. Because, Barrera’s best result so far in the final general classification has been a fifth, in 2017. But the Castellón does not give up and trusts that 2022 can be his year.

Santolino is still going strong

The stage has started with dominance of the Italian Danilo petrucci (Tech 3 KTM), which has recovered from all its initial problems on its Dakar debut after ten seasons in MotoGP, including a mechanical failure that forced it to say goodbye to the fight for the general classification in the second stage. In the wake of Petrucci has been located Barreda, which has overtaken him halfway through, after 200 km. The Chilean Pablo Quintanilla (Honda), second in the 2020 edition, pushed at the last two checkpoints to finish second, at 4’37 & rdquor; from Barreda and ahead of Petrucci, at 6’53 “.

The Salamanca Lorenzo Santolino (Sherco) has also had a good stage and thanks to his consistency he is already fourth overall in the Dakar, 10’28 “behind the British. Sunderland, who finished in seventh position, ‘saving the furniture’ and the motorcycle leadership in a difficult day.