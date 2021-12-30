12/30/2021

Carlos Sainz go to his fourteenth Dakar Rally with three victories under his belt and at the age of 59 leading the Audi hybrid project that is a pioneer in this competition, for which he showed “a little disappointed with the rules& rdquor; established by ASO, organizer of the race, and the International Automobile Federation (FIA) by not fulfilling “some advantages & rdquor; that they were promised.

“Is different. I’m personally a bit disappointed with the standards. Because at first they told us that we were going to have some advantages and finally we have had disadvantages betting on this technology. Even having made the economic effort to bet on this technology. But hopefully it will be a great race and we will enjoy this Dakar & rdquor ;, he said at the press conference prior to the start of the competition on Saturday, January 1st.

Carlos Sainz referred to the fact that they were promised an advantage in terms of power and suspension travel when betting on a hybrid vehicle that has not finally been fulfilled and, in addition, they have had problems reaching the required weight, since with electrical technology instead of the classic heat engine it is more complicated.

Despite these problems before starting the Dakar, the Spanish pilot was happy with the work done.

“It was a challenging and difficult project. Audi is a guarantee that a great job will be done; we have not had much time to test the car nor have we had a race to test the car & mldr; But we are very happy because we have given our best, and if you give our best you have to feel happy & rdquor ;, he commented.