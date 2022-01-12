01/12/2022

On at 15:42 CET

The classifications of the Dakar rally 2022 in the categories of cars, motorcycles, quads Y trucks updated on the SPORT website.

Again change of motorcycle category leaders after the tenth stage of the Dakar 2022. The French Van beveren occupies the first place and the Spanish Joan Barreda he continues to climb and is already fifth overall despite the four-minute penalty he received today.

DAKAR 2022 MOTORCYCLE CLASSIFICATION (AFTER STAGE 10)

1 A. Van Beveren (FRA) 33h 27 ’06’ ‘

2 S. Sunderland (GBR) at 05:59

3 P. Quintanilla (CHL) at 06:15

4 M. Walkner (AUT) at 08:24

5 J. Barreda (ESP) at 10:47

–

eleven L. Santolino (ESP) at 40:03

twenty-one J. Pedrero (ESP) at 02:12:56

DAKAR 2022 CAR CLASSIFICATION (AFTER STAGE 10)

1 N. Al-Attiyah (QAT) – 30h 10 ’04’ ‘

2 S. Loeb (FRA) at 32:40

3 Y. Al Rajhi (SAU) at 55:48

4 O. Terranova (ARG) at 01:28:18

5 J. Przygonski (POL), at 01:41:02

–

fifteen C. Sainz (ESP) at 03:44:40

23 L. Sanz (ESP) at 05:40:21

26 I. Esteve (ESP) at 06:26:21

* 40 N. Roma (ESP) at 43:43:04

CLASSIFICATION OF LIGHT PROTOTYPES DAKAR 2022 (AFTER STAGE 10)

1 F. López (CHL) 39h 43 ’03’ ‘

2 S. Eriksson (SUE) at 55:26

3 F. Álvarez (ESP) at 02:56:28

4 C. Gutierrez (ESP) at 04:22:33

5 S. Navarro (ESP) at 04:46:47

QUADS DAKAR 2022 CLASSIFICATION (AFTER STAGE 10)

1 A. Giroud (FRA) 42h 21 ’01’ ‘

2 K. Wisniewski (POL) at 02:36:46

3 F. Moreno (ARG) at 02:43:31

4 Z. Tuma (CZE) at 07:33:56

5 C. Verza (ARG) at 16:02:17

DAKAR TRUCKS CLASSIFICATION 2022 (AFTER STAGE 10)

1 D. Sotnikov (RUS) 35h 58 ’08’

2 E. Nikolaev (RUS) at 10:18

3 A. Shibalov (RUS) at 44:27

4 A. Karginov (RUS), at 01:49:19

5 J. van Kasteren (HOL) at 02:33:19

After each day of competition in the test that is being played in Saudi Arabia, we offer you the updated ranking in each category.