12/31/2021

On at 17:25 CET

The Dakar 2022 takes place from January 1 to 14 a total of thirteen days of competition. We will tell you what the route is like, how many stages there are and how many registered there are in this edition of the toughest rally in the world.

In this edition, there will be a total of 8,375 kilometers of route (4,258 timed) and will have as a starting and ending point the city of Jeddah. Taking advantage of the terrain it offers Saudi Arabia, a 70% new tour focusing on sand and dunes, promising dunes at every stage of the competition.

The tour of the 44th edition of the Dakar Rally It will pass through: Jeddah, Ha’il, Al Artawiyah, Al Qaisumah, Riyadh, Al Dawadimi, Wadi Ad-Dawasir, Bisha, and back to Jeddah.

DAKAR COURSE 2022

STAGE 1A (Saturday January 1, 19 KMS): Depart from Jeddah city to Ha’il.

STAGE 1B (Sunday, January 2, 334 KMS): Tour of Ha’il, a stage mainly in the form of tracks that presents a first special with sand, a lot of slalom and large sand hills in a total of 334km.

STAGE 2 (Monday, January 3, 339 KMS): From Ha’il to Al Artawiyah, first marathon stage as soon as the competition begins, where the first dunes will be, there will be no possibility of assistance which means that the drivers will have to save on the cars and be careful with the tires because they will not be able to change tires. In this second stage the pilots will be forced to leave with the vehicle at 100%.

STAGE 3 (Tuesday, January 4, 368 KMS): from Al Artawiyah to Al Qaisumha, a stage with a complicated start full of sand, stones and dunes that promises a more technically affordable finish with a total of 368 km. They will need good tire management to finish the marathon stage in good condition.

STAGE 4 (Wednesday, January 5, 465 KMS): from Al Qaisumha to Riyadh, it will be the longest stage with 465 km. It promises a complicated beginning with a lot of navigation and a lot of track, and a final stage with dunes and tracks until the arrival in Riyadh where they will spend four nights.

STAGE 5 (Thursday, January 6, 348 KMS): This stage offers a first loop around Riyadh from the north. It will be a special stage of 348 km with a start of dirt and stones and a final of 80 km of dunes.

STAGE 6 (Friday, January 7, 421 KMS): second loop through Riyadh, but this time through the western part, a stage of 421 km with sandy tracks and many dunes before a day of rest.

STAGE 7 (Sunday, January 9, 401 KMS): After the night’s rest they leave Riyadh to reach Al Dawadimi. A stage with a total of 401 km of many dunes, a labyrinth of tracks, a lot of navigation and they promise that the arrival of this stage will not be easy at all.

STAGE 8 (Monday, January 10, 394 KMS): there is a tough stage towards Wadi Ad-Dawasir with 394km, a very long stage with many dunes in which the organizers are clear that the riders will arrive at night due to their complication.

STAGE 9 (Tuesday, January 11, 287 KMS): a special loop around Wadi Ad-Dawasir with a lot of navigation, canyons and ports totaling 287km.

STAGE 10 (Wednesday, January 12, 374 KMS): from Wadi Ad-Dawasir to Bisha, a 374km stage to go with a lot of track. It will be the only special where there will be no dunes but they will reach a very special rock with a nod to the competition.

STAGE 11 (Thursday, January 13, 345 KMS): loop around Bisha with 345km of soft sand and many dunes that pose a technical challenge. It will be the penultimate special and they assure that there you can lose or win a Dakar, each km will be a ‘trap’ that the drivers will have to manage perfectly.

STAGE 12 (Friday January 14, 163 KMS): From Bisha to Jeddah, it will be the last special with 163km of tracks where you can enjoy driving through Saudi Arabia until you reach the Red Sea and celebrate the final ceremony in Jeddah.

PARTICIPANTS

Altogether, this new Dakar Rally has looked for new much more challenging tours to ensure the show. In this 44th edition More than 1000 drivers and co-drivers will participate, 75 of which will start the official Dakar and 310 will participate in the Dakar Classic. There are pilots from 55 countries and Spain, France and the Netherlands are the most represented of this edition. Many of the drivers are already a Dakar legend and this edition will also feature 200 rookies and a total of 25 women.

BARREDA, AMONG THE FAVORITES

In motorcycles there will be a total of seven official teams where the Honda rider will also participate Joan Barreda who has been part of the presentation of the route and has ensured that: “We have the opportunity to do one more Dakar, we will try to win at least one and climb to the maximum. Experience shows that winning the Dakar is not easy, looking at my history, the beginnings were years where experience was lacking and then I had a couple of difficult years. But the years go by, I’m in a good moment, I feel strong even and with more experience so let’s hope it will be a good Dakar“the Honda one highlighted.

LAIA SANZ DEBUTS IN CARS

Laia sanz He has also participated in the presentation. The pilot passes this time from two wheels to four wheels And she explained that it is a good leap for her: “I feel fulfilled with the results obtained so far with the bikes, with age you think more about the risk and the last two Dakar I have not been able to arrive prepared. I have decided to take a step to four wheels which was a dream I had from a very young age“Sanz highlighted.

In addition, in this presentation the plan to reach 0 emissions by 2030, Audi will compete in 2022 with an electric car and the organization hopes that in two or three years a great revolution will arrive at the Dakar to reach 2030 with zero emissions following a structured sustainability plan to combat climate change and that all vehicles run on alternative energies.