01/08/2022

On at 14:50 CET

The Dakar 2022 has reached the rest stage after completing half of the route. After a very intense first week Joan Pedrero, motorcycle rider of the Rieju – FN Speed ​​team, has analyzed for SPORT how you lived the first days.

The controversy with the roadbook marked not only the first stage but the entire classification of the rally for most of the drivers: “The first day of the week was very hard, the rest of the days not so much. We are still dragging the first day, It is something that is not understood because the roadbook was not right and we got lost and there are many complaints around this issue. Many pilots are still dragging it, there are only four that do not and in the end this is the big difference that there is in the classification “ assures Joan Pedrero.

The sixth stage before the break was key to climbing positions and recovering from what happened in the first stage, but after the passage of cars and trucks the track was impassable for motorcycles: “Yesterday was the last stage before the break and they cut it. It was just a day for things to happen such as mechanical problems or that some pilots could not hold the pace so much and thus be able to take advantage of it. We don’t have the pace ahead but we are there, among the top 20 and it costs a lot with the standard bike“explains the one from Rieju.

After the cancellation of a key stage, Joan Pedrero is clear about his strategy for the second week: “Fail less than the rest, try to hold the gas a little longer and gain confidence in speed Where we are going since he is going at a higher rate than ever. “Al de Rieju has always done better the second week of the rally, but being able to climb positions will not depend only on him since the standard bike still does more complicated and he hopes that “things happen to try to be a few more positions ahead”.

Joan Pedrero, who is contesting his 14th Dakar, arrives very motivated for the second week and he assures that the last stages are considered “with great force since physically I am very well, better than the first week and I think I can be a little more ahead“Pedrero highlights. Finally, he assures that so far the Dakar has not been easy at all” because you find stones and unexpected situations that together make it very complicated “but he has great support in the team, something essential to complete the challenge : “I’m happy with the team, with the mechanics and with all the people around us so let’s go full for the last week“concludes the Dakar elite rider.