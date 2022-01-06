01/06/2022 at 12:00 CET

.

The South African Henk Lategan (Toyota Gazoo) won the fifth stage of the Dakar, starting and finishing in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), by dominating the timed stage (special) and surpassing the French Sebastien Loeb (Bahrain Raid Xtreme) in one minute and 58 seconds; result that served to scratch him 2’55 & rdquor; to the leader of the general, the Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah.

The Spanish Carlos Sainz (Audi) lost an hour when standing still before kilometer 199 due to problems in one of its shock absorbers. It is the same setback that his teammate, the Frenchman, had Stéphane Peterhansel, and that when he saw him and was already out of any fight in the general, he stopped to help him.

Sainz, which already accumulated 2h20’13 & rdquor; at a disadvantage with respect to Al-Attiyah In the general classification after the fateful penultimate checkpoint of stage 1B, he gave himself an hour to repair his car.

A fifth stage that served to confirm the good form of the Argentine Lucio Alvarez and his co-pilot, the Spanish Armand Monleon. At the controls of their Toyota Overdrive they finished third at 2’10 & rdquor; from Lategan and they rise to the same position in the general, surpassing the Saudi, and teammate, Yazeed Al Rajhi.

For its part, the Spanish Nani Rome (Bahrain Raid Xtreme), who said goodbye on Wednesday to all his options in the general classification after capsizing, regained confidence with the car and finished the stage nine minutes and 44 seconds behind the winner.

Al-Attiyah, who is looking to win his fourth Dakar (after the won in 2011, 2015, 2019), from the second day, he once again took out the calculator and closely followed his pursuer in the general standings, Loeb. This cut him 2’55 & rdquor;, so the Qatari still has an advantage of 35 minutes and 10 seconds.

DAKAR CAR CLASSIFICATION (STAGE 5)

1 – Henk Lategan (LDS-Toyota Gazoo)

2 – Sebastién Loeb (FRA-Bahrain Raid Xtreme): at 1’58 & rdquor;

3 – Lucio Álvarez (ARG-Overdrive Toyota): at 2’10 & rdquor;

4 – Mathieu Serradori (FRA-SRT Racing): at 2’24 & rdquor;

5 – Jakub Przygo & nacute; ski (Mini X-Raid): 3’20 & rdquor;