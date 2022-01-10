01/10/2022

Act. At 12:51 CET

The eighth stage of the Dakar, of 394 kilometers between Al Dawadimi and Wadi Ad Dawasir, has delivered a new blow of effect. For the first time in his career the leader Nasser Al-Attiyah He has suffered serious problems and has left ten minutes at the finish line, although his wide advantage in the general classification has allowed him to save the ‘furniture’ and maintain the first position, with four days remaining until the end of the race.

As reported France TV The Qatari driver has had a fault in the transmission of his Toyota, which has forced him to ride with only two driving wheels in the last sections of the stage. Swedish Matthias ekstrom has given another victory to the new Audi hybrid prototype and has scored his first partial victory this year, ahead of his teammate Stéphane Peterhansel, just 49 seconds. Third, at 3 minutes, it has been Sebastien loeb (BRX), who won the seventh stage yesterday and with his result this Monday keeps the pressure on the leader Al-Attiyah. The Frenchman, a nine-time world rally champion, has once again given an exhibition, despite suffering an initial puncture and is second overall at 37 minutes.

The Frenchman has dropped a spare tire at the end of the stage. Failure to collect it could imply a penalty.

Carlos Sainz has been very close to completing the first treble for Audi alongside Ekstrom and Peterhansel, although in the end they lost third place by just three seconds with Loeb.

Eighth stage provisional classification (394 km):

1. MATTIAS EKSTROM-EMIL BERGKVIST (TEAM AUDI SPORT) 3H 43 ’21’ ‘

2. STÉPHANE PETERHANSEL-EDOUARD BOULANGER (TEAM AUDI SPORT) at 49 ”

3. SEBASTIEN LOEB-FABIAN LURQUIN (BAHRAIN RAID XTREME) at 3 ’08’ ‘

4. CARLOS SAINZ-LUCAS CRUZ (TEAM AUDI SPORT) at 3 ’11’ ‘

5. HENK LATEGAN-BRETT CUMMINGS (TOYOTA GAZOO RACING) at 3 ’20’ ‘

6. ORLANDO TERRANOVA-DANIEL OLIVERAS (BAHRAIN RAID XTREME) at 4 ’53’ ‘

7. MATHIEU SERRADORI-LOIC MINAUDIER (SRT RACING) at 7 ’03’ ‘

8. JAKUB PRZYGONSKI-TIMO GOTTSCHALK (X-RAID MINI JCW) at 8 ’11’ ‘

9. YAZEED AL RAJHI-MICHAEL ORR (OVERDRIVE TOYOTA) at 9 ’51’ ‘

10. NASSER AL-ATTIYAH-MATTHIEU BAUMEL (TOYOTA GAZOO) at 10 ’09’ ‘

This is the general classification:

1. NASSER AL-ATTIYAH-MATTHIEU BAUMEL (TOYOTA GAZOO) 27h 45 ’52’ ‘

2. SEBASTIEN LOEB-FABIAN LURQUIN (BAHRAIN RAID XTREME) at 37 ’58’ ‘

3. YAZEED AL RAJHI-MICHAEL ORR (OVERDRIVE TOYOTA) at 53 ’13’ ‘

4. JAKUB PRZYGONSKI-TIMO GOTTSCHALK (X-RAID MINI JCW) at 1h 28 ’06’ ‘

5. ORLANDO TERRANOVA-DANIEL OLIVERAS (BAHRAIN RAID XTREME) at 1h 31