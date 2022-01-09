01/09/2022 at 19:25 CET

After four nights in Riyadh, where the long-awaited day of rest took place on Saturday, the Dakar has set course for Jeddah, the end point of the adventure next Friday.

The second week of the race started with excitement. Loeb, who achieved his second victory in this edition, launched an attack on Al-Attiyah, while the motorcycle race is still very open. The Chilean Cornejo achieved the victory on a day that the Dutch Van Beveren climbed to the lead. Everything is very tight and the forecast is uncertain, with seven drivers in 8 ‘!

Loeb scratched the leader 5:26, who still has a 45-minute lead. Starting on the 23rd, thirteen positions behind the Qatari, it could be expected that the cut would be greater in a timed 402 kilometersBut the Frenchman’s BXR suffered engine problems at the end and everything remained the same. Seb, however, warned Nasser that he is not going to make it easy for him. The fight for the podium remains even, with many drivers with options.

Among them, we must highlight the Saudi Al-Rajhi, who was penalized for opening the track and gave up second place in the general classification. “I would like to fight for first place, but on the first day we lost 40 ‘ all looking for a point that Nasser found right away. Now he takes us 50 ‘and we need him to lose those 40 so that there can be a fight. Realistically, our goal is to find second place & rdquor ;, it indicated.

QUIET DAY FOR SAINZCarlos Sainz was third on the stage, just ahead of Peterhansel on a quiet day for Audi that placed its three cars in the top eight. Nani Roma was also ninth, highlighting a new day two young Catalan co-drivers who are doing a great rally: Armand Monleón (Álvarez) and Dani Oliveras (Terranova).

In the first part of the day Sainz rolled in the lead, with options to win the stage, but navigation problems and their delayed position on the track, which caused them to have traffic and swallow a lot of dust, made them give up time and finish third at Al Dawadimi.

Carlos pointed out in this regard that “by leaving so late, our lives have become complicated, although we have reached the first neutralization first. From then on, the dust and navigation problems made us lose time. We are happy, on the other hand, because the car had no problem & rdquor ;.

SANDERS, KO

The Chilean Cornejo prevailed in the motorcycle stage on a day in which the Dutch Adrien Van Beveren climbed to the provisional leadership and that began with a major and unpredictable scare that it motivated the abandonment of Daniel Sanders, at the controls of a Gas Gas.

The Australian, who had won a stage and was the leader, had an accident on the link to the start of the seventh stage, hitting a piece of concrete on the road and being forced to leave the race on his second attempt. Last year he finished his debut with a fourth final position.

Five days from Jeddah some favorites that seemed out of the question, as Kevin Benavides -winner last year- Joan Barreda, Sam Sunderland –winner in 2017- and Matthias Walkner – winner in 2018- are positioning themselves to look for an opportunity that will expand their record. A spectacular week is expected, full of emotions.