12/27/2021 at 9:01 PM CET

Adrià Leon

There is nothing better than traveling convinced of what awaits you when you get off. This is how they have shown it so much Nani Rome What Isidre Esteve, who have already left Spanish lands for Saudi Arabia, as well as many other teams to begin the acclimatization process. The new regulations and the lack of knowledge about the route, which has been almost entirely renewed, keep the Spanish riders firm, who aside from competing in a very different Dakar, they are perfectly prepared.

The Prodrive team rider was hopeful and eager to start a new journey, your twenty-sixth on the Dakar. Nani does not hesitate: he wants his third podium. “We want to compete well every day, if we do it, surely we can fight to do something nice & rdquor;, said the one from Folgueroles before the microphones of ‘TV3’.

Last year it was fifth and this new car, although it has no references from its rivals. “We have not met in any test with the main candidates, so we do not know if this new machine will be worse, better or the same than yours & rdquor ;, he commented calmly and, above all, confident.

For his part, Isidre Esteve will add his seventeenth participation, the seventh in cars. “We want to see how the new sand part is given to us and how competitive the others are & rdquor ;, he said convinced. That of Oliana, who got into the top thirty in the 2021 edition, is ambitious. “If everything goes as we have prepared, we could fight to be in the Top20& rdquor ;.

Former Superbike world champion to debut Carlos Checa, which is content to enjoy and learn. “In the future, who knows if I do it on a motorcycle?” He joked. The Can-am Catalan, the first full women’s team to participate in the Dakar. His main objective is to finish it, so at least he indicates it Mercè Martí, aviator and also a team pilot. “We don’t have to prove anything to anyone, we just have to create more references & rdquor; He says Margot Llobera, your co-pilot.