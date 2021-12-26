12/26/2021 at 18:03 CET

l veteran Catalan rider Nani Rome In 2022 he will contest his twenty-sixth participation in the Dakar Rally. A new challenge for which, despite having known victory in both cars and motorcycles. you are motivated.

“I’m ready. I have worked hard and I feel physically well & rdquor ;, stated in the preview the Prodrive pilot who was also “concerned about the covid & rdquor ;, although“ we hope to be able to travel without problems to Arabia & rdquor ;.

If the planned plan is fulfilled, the one in Folgueroles will begin this Wednesday with the car tests and the verifications to have everything ready for January 1, when the prologue stage will take place. “From now on everything will go very fast & rdquor ;, assumed the Catalan.

Nani Rome warned that this “it’s going to be a different Dakar& rdquor ;. “We have a change in regulation and a different car, pleasant to drive and that works very well; a wider car, with bigger wheels and more suspension. A different T1 + than the one we had run & rdquor ;, he commented.

“We have worked very hard in recent months, and although for different reasons we have not been able to run any races, so we do not know how our rivals are doing, we are confident of doing a good job and opting for victory & rdquor ;, he acknowledged Rome.

Regarding this edition of the race, the experienced pilot considers that “it is going to be a difficult and fast Dakar, as always & rdquor ;. “There are not very long stages, but they will undoubtedly be complex, in a country with a very interesting desert, with large spaces, a bit like in Africa, where I like to compete & rdquor ;, he assured.

What’s more, Nani Rome He was “happy to be one more year in the fight, with Sébastien Loeb and Orlando Terranova, two teammates with whom I think we can make a good team, and eager for the race to start now & rdquor ;, he concluded.