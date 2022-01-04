01/03/2022

On at 19:57 CET

The Spanish Nani Rome (Bahrain Raid Xtreme), winner of the Dakar in motorcycles in 2004 and in cars in 2014, assured this Monday that the day was positive and that the team “is happy with how everything has gone”, after finishing in fifth place at the end of the second stage.

Nani Roma finished the 338 km of the special 8 minutes and 2 seconds behind his partner, Frenchman Sébastien Loeb, who gave the Prodrive team its first victory in this rally.

The BRX driver made a very regular route this Monday that has led him to recover twelve places in the general classification, moving to occupy the seventeenth place, 1 hour and 23 minutes behind the Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota).

“We thought we could be faster by going that far back, but it had rained a lot. The sand in the dunes was very wet and there were very large rails. We played a lot with the car and the sand was like very heavy & rdquor ;, Nani pointed out.

The Catalan rider tried to overcome Sunday’s mistake that made him lose 1 hour and 15 minutes, and with them the option to aspire to victory: “I’m sad about how yesterday happened, because Alex really did what the roadwook said, and not only to us, but also to many people, which makes it clear that the error was evident in a roadmap that only one pilot interpreted correctly. But hey, this is part of the sport and we have to accept it. “

“We have gotten into the race again, which was the important thing, and we will try not to make mistakes. We are in the second day, far from those in front, which is not where we wanted to be, but the races are like that, “said Nani, who said that” one more day “awaits them this Tuesday and” there is a lot of Dakar left “, since Only two stages have been played.