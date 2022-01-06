01/06/2022

On at 15:44 CET

Finally, Danilo petrucci was the winner of the victory in the fifth stage of motorcycles of the Dakar 2022disputed in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), after the six-minute penalty, for speeding, to the Australian Toby Price (KTM), and thus achieved his first victory in the Dakar only two months after leaving MotoGP.

The same reason that took third place in the fourth stage disputed yesterday Wednesday, gave victory to Petrucci this Thursday, since it entered at 4’14 & rdquor; Price after completing all checkpoints. Fact that makes him enter the history of motorcycling by having victories (two) in MotoGP and another in the Dakar.

Result that, even so, is provisional. Amaury Sport Organization (ASO), organizer of the Dakar, decided to interrupt the motorcycle races and the Dakar Classic before everyone completed the special stage as they were unable to comply with the security measures due to the “strong mobilization of air assistance means”.

A stage that seemed decanted, but that was decided at the last moment. The australian Daniel sanders (Gas Gas) seemed to have in his hand to regain the leadership that he had after the first two days, but a puncture when he was first of the special made him lose 12 ‘and 25 & rdquor ;.

Problems also for Argentine Kevin Benvides (KTM). The current champion was going to get fully into the title dispute, marching second at 221 timed kilometers, but ended up leaving 4’42 & rdquor; regarding Petrucci due to navigation problems. At least he was able to cut Sunderland two minutes and 21 seconds.

The Briton sees his margin in the overall lead reduced. Of the three minutes of advantage over the Austrian Matthias Walkner (KTM), they go to 2’29 & rdquor; in the provisional classification after the fifth stage. Frenchman Adrien Van Beveren (Yamaha) remains third but lost time and stands at 5’59 & rdquor ;.

For his part, the Spanish Lorenzo Santolino, who finished the stage 19th, drops to sixth place overall, losing a place and placing himself at 15’27 & rdquor; from Sunderland.

After the suspension of Price, Ross Branch (Yamaha) finished second, just two seconds behind, and Chilean Nacho Cornejo (Honda) behind him, three seconds behind.

FIFTH STAGE CLASSIFICATION DAKAR 2022

1 – Danilo Petrucci (ITA-Tech 3 KTM):

2 – Ross Branch (BWA-Yamaha): a 2 & rdquor;

3 – Nacho Cornejo (CHI-Honda): to 5 & rdquor;

4 – Ricky Brabec (USA-Honda): 1’32 & rdquor;

5 – Toby Price (AUS-KTM): 1.46 & rdquor;