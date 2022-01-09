01/09/2022 at 22:00 CET

Lorenzo Santolino He is a Salamanca-born rider living in Andorra who, at 34 years old, faces his fourth Dakar with all the possibilities ahead of him. The one from Guijuelo, fifth in today’s stage and fifth in the general classification five days before the end of the Dakar, is being one of the great surprises of the race, since after finishing sixth in 2021 he has established himself among the candidates for the victory.

Santolino He preferred to be the leader of a modest team like Sherco, which this year launches a motorcycle, than one of one of the great manufacturers. The bike has been made according to his indications and he is more comfortable on it. Since making his Dakar debut, he has shown enormous potential and is ready to fight for a podium that would put the finishing touches to his work.

It did not finish in its first two editions, but it has already left its mark and last year, the first time the Dakar finished, it was sixth, the first Spaniard at the finish line. This Enduro-trained rider likes to be discreet, go unnoticed and be faithful and close friends with your friends.

In his debut edition, he was surprisingly fast, but suffered a fall in the 6th stage that caused him to fracture six ribs and crack two vertebrae. He tried it again in 2020. After some mechanical problems, the man from Salamanca suffered an elbow dislocation in the 9th stage and the radial head broke due to compression when descending a dune. In 2021, he established himself among the best with the sixth final place.

“The stage was long for me because of the intensity at the end & rdquor ;, he commented Santolino, who emphasizes that “it has been a positive day. In the general I am well positioned, which does not mean much because tomorrow we will have to lose time, but the important thing is to be there, being regular in the classification & rdquor ;. In fact, since the Dakar started on January 1, it has always been in the top seven.

For the Sherco rider, the objective is “to confirm day by day that I can fight for the top positions and year after year to continue raising the objective. Winning stages is not the most interesting at a strategic level, but being regular, without big mistakes, like last year. Repeating the sixth position would already be a great result, but I will fight to improve it, which would be great & rdquor ;.