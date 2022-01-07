01/07/2022 at 2:21 PM CET

Lorenzo Santolino (Sherco) signed a thirteenth place, in the sixth stage of the Dakar held in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), after leaving “cauto & rdquor; on a day that he rated as “Very dangerous & rdquor; and that the organization decided to neutralize at kilometer 101 by the poor track condition.

“As for me, I have been cautious. The motorcycle moved a lot, I have tried to go parallel to the tracks continuously, trying to get out of the ruts of the cars & rdquor ;, he commented when he got to the camp.

Santolino: “The track was very dangerous”

A Santolino who welcomed the decision of Amaury Sport Organization (ASO) to cut the special stage due to the track conditions: “The truth is that it was very dangerous. There are many areas with stone that the cars have left very destroyed & rdquor ;, commented. “In addition, it is rolled at a medium or medium / high speed and on such rough terrain, staying on the bike is a lottery. Above all, when there are areas that are a bit soft, without becoming sandy, that the cars go to look for the hard areas, and although they look like soft ruts, you are actually seeing the sand but underneath are all the rocks and hard steps & rdquor ;, he completed .

“I hope Ross Branch is okay, he fell off a curb where there was nothing to be seen”

“It is super dangerous. Ross Branch I think he fell at kilometer 2.9 on a curb that did not show anything, covered by sand, and I think he came forward on the bike and crashed quite hard. I hope you are good. They have evacuated it. I do not know if there have been any more falls and if they have run out of helicopters available due to more falls, but for safety they have cut the stage & rdquor ;, he insisted.

Santolino is still the best Spanish in motorcycles

The thirteenth place of Santolino keeps you like best Spanish in the motorcycle general and places him sixth 18 minutes and 22 seconds behind the leader, the British Sam Sunderland (Gas Gas).