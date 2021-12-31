12/30/2021

The Spanish Sara garcia He tested positive for COVID-19 in the PCR test that was carried out on Monday 27 upon arrival in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) to compete in the Dakar 2022 and what would be his fourth participation in the historic test is in danger.

“I have been locked in a hotel room for many hours, with the company of a big knot in my stomach and a word reverberating in my head: ‘POSITIVE’ & rdquor;he wrote on social media.

Furthermore, he showed his disbelief. Since his partner and also a participant in the Dakar, Javi Vega, tested negative and it is with whom he has lived in recent days before heading to Saudi Arabia.

“A strange situation. The PCR that I did in the bivouac has tested positive, how can this be? Javi has tested negative and I’ve been locked up with him at home for the last few weeks & rdquor ;, he continued.

Sara García who declared to . that she is “Physically perfect & rdquor;.

This positive, according to the protocol established by the Dakar organization before the dispute, would mean the end of their participation before starting, but the rules could undergo changes due to the increase in cases among those registered.

Spanish truck co-driver José Luis Criado and Argentine driver Jeremías Gonzalez Ferioli also tested positive. For this reason, the Dakar plans to carry out another PCR to the participants this Thursday to confirm the results.

The Dakar 2022, marked in its previous days by the contagions of COVID-19 by the Omicron variant, will begin on January 1 with the prologue, which will serve to establish the starting order of the first stage of the following day.