12/28/2021

On at 06:39 CET

Ronald goncalves

Saudi Arabia is once again the chosen backdrop for the Dakar Rally takes place, this time in its 2022 edition. The famous automobile tournament will break records in terms of dimensions and, consequently, there is great expectation behind its development. We tell you the schedule and where to watch the 2022 Dakar Rally.

The route of the 44th edition of the Dakar Rally It will pass through Jeddah, Ha’il, Al Artawiyah, Al Qaisumah, Riyadh, Al Dawadimi, Wadi Ad-Dawasir, Bisha, and back to Jeddah.

Total, More than 1,000 pilots and co-drivers will participate, 75 of which will start the official Dakar and 310 will participate in the Dakar Classic. Thus, in addition to the hundreds of veterans who will make an appearance at the race, we will simultaneously appreciate the participation of 200 rookies and a total of 25 women; all distributed throughout 55 nationalities.

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE THE DAKAR 2022

The Dakar rally 2022 It will be carried out between January 1 and January 14 and, in Spain, you can see it live thanks to the coverage of Teledeporte, Esport3, La1 Y TV3. In the case of Latin America, fans will be able to tune into the ESPN and Star + channels.

In addition, on the website of SPORT You will be able to follow all the informative coverage of the event with the best chronicles, summaries and photo galleries of the Dakar 2022.