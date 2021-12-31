12/31/2021

On at 17:24 CET

Ronald goncalves

The Dakar Rally 2022 starts this January 1 in the city of Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) and we will detail you the schedule and where to watch the rally on television and online toughest on the planet.

The route of the 44th edition of the Dakar Rally It will pass through Jeddah, Ha’il, Al Artawiyah, Al Qaisumah, Riyadh, Al Dawadimi, Wadi Ad-Dawasir, Bisha, and back to Jeddah.

Total, More than 1,000 drivers and co-drivers will participate, 75 of which will start the official Dakar and 310 will participate in the Dakar Classic. Thus, in addition to the hundreds of veterans who will make an appearance at the race, we will simultaneously appreciate the participation of 200 rookies and a total of 25 women; all distributed throughout 55 nationalities.

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE THE DAKAR 2022

The Dakar rally 2022 It will be carried out between January 1 and January 14 and in Spain, you can see it live thanks to the coverage of Teledeporte, Esport 3 and Eurosport (available on DAZN). Teledeporte will have its special every day at 22:00 (CET), while Eurosport will do a one-hour program from 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (CET). Esport3 It will start its program at 8:30 p.m. (CET).

In the case of Latin America, followers will be able to tune in to the channels ESPN Y Star +.

In addition, on the website of SPORT You will be able to follow all the informative coverage of the event with the best chronicles, summaries and photo galleries of the Dakar 2022.

TIMETABLE DEPARTURES AND ARRIVALS STAGES

Prologue Stage | Stage start: (1st motorcycle): 5:30 h; Arrival: (1st motorcycle): 5:42 am (CET).

Stage 1 | Stage start: (1st bike): 5:25 am; Arrival: (1st motorcycle): 9:15 am (CET).

Stage 2 | Start of the stage (1st motorcycle): 5:40 am; Arrival (1st motorcycle): 9:34 am (CET).

Stage 3 | Stage start (1st bike): 5:10 am; Arrival (1st motorcycle): 9:22 am (CET).

Stage 4 | Stage start (1st bike): 5:10 am; Arrival (1st motorcycle): 10:43 am (CET).

Stage 5 | Stage start (1st bike): 5:35 am; Arrival (1st motorcycle): 9:25 am (CET).