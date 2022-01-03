01/03/2022

The Dakar Rally 2022 started on January 1 and we will detail you the schedule and where to watch each stage on television and online the toughest rally on the planet.

The route of the 44th edition of the Dakar Rally It will pass through Jeddah, Ha’il, Al Artawiyah, Al Qaisumah, Riyadh, Al Dawadimi, Wadi Ad-Dawasir, Bisha, and back to Jeddah.

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE THE DAKAR 2022

The Dakar rally 2022 is carried out from January 1 to January 14 and in Spain, you can see it live thanks to the coverage of Teledeporte, Esport 3 and Eurosport (available on DAZN). Teledeporte will have its special every day at 22:00 (CET), while Eurosport will do a one-hour program from 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (CET). Esport3 It will start its program at 8:30 p.m. (CET).

In the case of Latin America, followers will be able to tune in to the channels ESPN Y Star + to see the informative coverage of the Dakar 2022.

TIMETABLE DEPARTURES AND ARRIVALS STAGES

Stage 3: January 4th. Al Artawiyah-Al Qaisumah | Stage start (1st bike): 5:10 am; Arrival (1st motorcycle): 9:22 am (CET).

Stage 4: January 5. Al Qaisumah-Riyadh | Stage start (1st bike): 5:10 am; Arrival (1st motorcycle): 10:43 am (CET).

Stage 5: January 6th. Riyadh-Riyadh | Stage start (1st bike): 5:35 am; Arrival (1st motorcycle): 9:25 am (CET).

Stage 6: January 7th. Riyadh-Riyadh (421 km SS, 635 km total) | Stage start (1st bike): 5:30 am; Arrival (1st motorcycle): 10:32 am (CET).

BREAK: January the 8th

Stage 7: January 9th. Riyadh-Al Dawadimi (401 km SS, 700 km total) | Start of the stage (1st motorcycle): 5:40 am; Arrival (1st motorcycle): 10:30 am (CET).

