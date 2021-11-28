11/28/2021

Act. At 12:18 CET

This Sunday, November 28, the official route of the Dakar Rally 2022 that will take place of January 1-14, 2022. For this season, new security measures have been established that allow raising the level of the championship events.

Taking advantage of the terrain it offers Saudi Arabia, a 70% new tour focusing on sand and dunes, promising dunes at every stage of the competition. The tour of the 44th edition of the Dakar Rally It will pass through: Jeddah, Ha’il, Al Artawiyah, Al Qaisumah, Riyadh, Al Dawadimi, Wadi Ad-Dawasir, Bisha, and back to Jeddah. The stages have been divided with this route:

First stage: from Jeddah, starting city, to Ha’il, a stage that has a first special with sand, a lot of slalom and big sand hills in a total of 330km.

Second stage: from Ha’il to Al Artawiyah where the first dunes will be and there will be no possibility of assistance, which means that the drivers will have to save on the cars and be careful with the tires because they will not be able to change tires and they will be forced to drive to the 100%.

Third stage: from Al Artawiyah to Al Qaisumha, a stage with a complicated start full of sand, stones and dunes that promises an easier finish to ride with a total of 368 km.

Fourth stage: from Al qaisumha to Riyadh, it will be the longest stage with 470 km. It promises a complicated beginning with a lot of navigation and a lot of track, and a final stage with dunes and tracks until the arrival in Riyadh.

Fifth stage: This stage offers a first loop around Riyadh from the northern part. It will be a special stage of 348 km with 60 km of dunes. At the end of this special stage the pilots will spend 4 nights in Riyadh.

Sixth stage: second loop through Riyadh but this time through the western part, a stage of 421 km with sandy tracks and many dunes before a day of rest.

Seventh stage: depart from Riyadh to reach Al Dawadimi. A stage with a total of 401 km of many dunes, a labyrinth of tracks, a lot of navigation and they promise that the arrival of this stage will not be easy.

Eighth stage: there is a tough stage towards Wadi Ad-Dawasir with 394km, a very long stage with many dunes in which the organizers are clear that the riders will arrive at night.

Ninth stage: a special loop around Wadi Ad-Dawasir with a lot of navigation, canyons and ports totaling 290km.

Tenth stage: from Wadi Ad-Dawasir to Bisha, a 374km stage to cover with a lot of track. It will be the only special where there will be no dunes but they will reach a very special rock.

Penultimate stage: loop around Bisha with 345km of soft sand and many dunes. It will be the penultimate special and they assure that there you can lose or win a dakar, each km will be a ‘trap’ that the drivers will have to manage.

Last stage: from Bisha to Jeddah, it will be the last special with 163km that promise a series of special tracks in Saudi Arabia to arrive quietly in Jeddah and be able to celebrate the final ceremony.

Altogether, this new Dakar Rally has looked for new much more challenging tours to ensure the show. In this 44th edition More than 1000 drivers and co-drivers will participate, 75 of which will start the official Dakar and 310 will participate in the Dakar Classic. There are pilots from 55 countries and Spain, France and the Netherlands are the most represented of this edition. Many of the drivers are already a Dakar legend and this edition will also feature 200 rookies and a total of 25 women.

In motorcycles there will be a total of seven official teams where the Honda rider will also participate Joan Barreda who has been part of the presentation of the route and has ensured that: “We have the opportunity to do one more Dakar, we will try to win at least one and climb to the maximum. Experience shows that winning the Dakar is not easy, looking at my history, the beginnings were years where experience was lacking and then I had a couple of difficult years. But the years go by, I’m in a good moment, I feel strong even and with more experience so let’s hope it will be a good Dakar“highlighted the one from Honda.

Laia sanz He has also participated in the presentation. The pilot passes this time from two wheels to four wheels And she explained that it is a good leap for her: “I feel fulfilled with the results obtained so far with the bikes, with age you think more about the risk and the last two Dakar I have not been able to arrive prepared. I have decided to take a step to the four wheels that was a dream that I had from a very young age“Sanz highlighted.

In addition, in this presentation the plan to reach 0 emissions by 2030, Audi will compete in 2022 with an electric car and the organization hopes that in two or three years a great revolution will arrive at the Dakar to reach 2030 with zero emissions following a structured sustainability plan to combat climate change and that all vehicles run on alternative energies.