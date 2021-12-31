12/31/2021

Thierry Sabine created more than four decades ago a test of which he could never imagine its greatness. The Dakar Rally is a race, of course, but for many, most, the adventure of a lifetime. It is so intense that, although it is only two weeks, its aurea lasts throughout the year, either to remember past experiences or to feed dreams of the future. The Dakar is a way of being and a way of understanding life.

When you sign up for the Dakar, you enter an unknown world, especially if it is the first time and your nerves are running high. This happens to the pilots, mechanics, journalists and all the personnel who, in one way or another, are part of the caravan. The preparations at home, the long and tedious administrative and technical checks and now the nerves for the results of the latest PCR they are for all participants the worst of an adventure that they will never forget.

THE DAKAR PRIZE

Under current conditions, it is not just finishing the race –today would be the icing on the cake– but also being authorized to participate. Drivers, mechanics and journalists have stayed on the ground for testing positive in the last test. The work of a whole year is ruined by this damn pandemic that nobody knows how or when it will end. We have seen many cry to see how the organization did not admit them for testing positive for covid and they await the result of a second test that works the miracle. De Villiers, Sara García, my friend José Luis Criado and the Italian Danilo Petrucci have been some of the many ‘victims’ of the camp.

The worst thing is that whoever loses it will not be able to retaliate for a year. I learned many years ago one of the most repeated and realistic slogans of the Dakar when things go wrong: “C’est l’Afrique, patron & rdquor;. The indication is still latent, more current than ever. Perhaps it is one of the reasons why the Dakar is what it is: ‘the adventure of our life’.