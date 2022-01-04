01/04/2022 at 08:10 CET

David castera, director of the Dakar 2022, came out of the controversy generated by an alleged bad signaling of the penultimate checkpoint in the road book for the day on Sunday, by ensuring that “the confidential part of the route was greatly reinforced” and that ” there is no irregularity. “

“I find it a bit shocking to make such big accusations without proof. The confidential part of the tour was greatly reinforced“, he said after the second stage of this Monday.

Of the complaints of pilots and co-pilots, except for the two who managed to find their way well, which were the Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah and french Sebastien Loeb, which followed, to the protests of Sven Quandt, responsible for the X-Raid structure, Audi support in the Dakar.

Quandt He left doubts, when speaking to TVE after Sunday’s stage, about whether Al-Attiyah and his co-pilot had more information than the rest.

“We have to wait to see the situation because we are not sure. It is funny that only one car has managed to find the right path. We believe they had extra information; otherwise it was impossible to find that track,” he said in statements to TVE.

AUDI MATTIZED HIS WORDS

Some words that during the day of this Monday he wanted to clarify: “I have seen some statements that say they are mine, but they are not mine, honestly. I did not say that some had any information about the road book. There are many rumors in the bivouac about my words. I did not say it. I just said that it is obvious that there are two cars that did not hesitate to take the right path and several drivers as well. But there is nothing to prove that. They may have been super smart. They deserved & rdquor ;, he told the Spanish media present at the Dakar.

Equally, Castera he insisted that no one could possibly have more information than the rest: “Mathieu Baumel (Al-Attiyah’s co-pilot) cannot have the map. You cannot study the course beforehand. According to Sven Quandt, they may have given him the clue (GPS). But to keep track, you need a phone and a GPS. This is now prohibited, “he explained.

Finally, the Dakar director wanted to insist that “there are no irregularities” in the road book.