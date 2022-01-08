01/08/2022

On at 13:13 CET

The Dakar 2022 promised a great challenge both in terms of route and difficulty, the pilots knew that they were going to face completely new stages and that from the beginning they would find situations difficult to manage. What they did not expect is that the Dakar would be marked by so many controversies that they are even covering the essence of the competition.

THE INCOGNITE OF THE EXPLOSION

In the days before Dakar, Boutron’s vehicle exploded 500 meters from the hotel in Jeddah when he was traveling with five people. The country’s authorities described the event as an ‘accident’ but from France linked the explosion with a possible terrorist attack. The French Minister of Foreign Affairs has asked Saudi Arabia to “be very transparent because there are hypotheses that it could have been a terrorist attack.”

Philippe Boutron was seriously injured after the explosion and the French government believes that “the Dakar is worth suspending”. On the other hand, the race director, David castera He assured “as of today, the Dakar is not suspended. Until we get answers, we are not going to draw conclusions. For now we are going to finish this rally, and then we will see.”

CANCELED STAGES

The sixth stage of the Dakar that took place before the rest day was not played in its entirety due to the poor condition of the terrain in the category of motorcycles and quads. The heavy rains and the poor condition of the track after the passage of cars and trucks left the track “impassable” for motorcycles, according to the organization. The pilots saw the danger and requested the cancellation of the test.

This was the second cancellation of 2022, since the adverse weather conditions that prevented guaranteeing the safety of the pilots forced the cancellation of part of the fifth stage for motorcycles, quads and vehicles of the classic category. The incredible floods in the desert left the Dakar without one of the most outstanding tests: the marathon stage.

CONTROVERSIAL SANCTIONS

Nasser Al-Alttyah was accused in the first stage of the Dakar of having privileged information and in the second stage of ending the ‘datalogger’ (the switchboard that collects the vehicle’s parameters) disconnected. The regulation establishes that all vehicles are obliged to have the ‘datalogger’ connected at all times for which the pilot was sanctioned. But in this case, instead of excluding the pilot from the competition, they decided to put a financial penalty of € 5,000, something that did not sit well with Toyota’s competitors.

But nevertheless, the most controversial sanction is that of Giniel De Villiers who ran over two different riders during the early stages of the Dakar. The Toyota driver was sanctioned by the FIA ​​with a five-hour penalty for running over and failing to help on two occasions. From Toyota they did everything possible to avoid the sanction and two days later they presented evidence that led the organization to lift the pilot’s penalty and they allowed the South African to re-enlist the Dakar 2022.

The penalties for speeding are also marking the classification of the stages: Barreda and Petrucci made a spectacular fourth stage but their joy was short-lived. Barreda was sanctioned with just one minute and Barbec with two minutes to go over the speed limit, and The worst part was for Petrucci who after finishing third was sanctioned with 10 minutes for passing at 50km / h in a 30km / h zone. Although the sanction did not demotivate the former MotoGP rider that he was proclaimed champion of the next stage after the six-minute sanction imposed on Australian Toby Price.