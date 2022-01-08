01/08/2022

Act. At 17:15 CET

After a well-deserved day of rest, either to recharge the batteries or to check that the machines are still in perfect condition, the Dakar 2022 resumes his way to face the second and decisive week. The moment of truth has come and from now on any mistake, of any kind, can cost dearly for the final classification.

In addition, despite this day of certain relaxation, the forces begin to be scarce, physical and mental, and we will have to be very attentive to the ‘traps’ that lurk in an edition in which many participants consider that it is running excessively fast.

The Dakar enters its second week of racing, with its sights set on the arrival of Jeddah next Friday the 14th, with different perspectives. Al-Attiyah he is dominating the race with authority from day one. His advantage over Saudi Al-Rajhi is almost 50 ‘ and if nothing happens, he has his fourth victory in sight. But in the Dakar, I insist, dangers lurk around every corner, and the Qatari knows that he cannot lower his guard. The fight for second place promises strong emotions, with the aforementioned Al-Rajhi, Loeb and De Villiers, in a handkerchief.

THE MOTORCYCLES

The motorcycle race is in another dimension. There are four riders in 7 ‘, but the first nine are separated by 25’, a time that someone can consider a lot but with so many kilometers ahead it seems to me that it is very open. And among them is Lorenzo Santolino, which as always is curdling a great career covertly, and Joan Barreda, which already came out in the last stage with a broken clavicle. We will see how their strength is after the rest day. One piece of information: the Honda rider, who lost 41 minutes in the first special due to the multiple navigation problems that occurred, is now 25 minutes behind the leader. That day the fortunes of the rally changed.