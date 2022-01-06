01/06/2022

On at 16:57 CET

Check all the classifications of the Dakar rally 2022 in the categories of cars, motorcycles, quads Y trucks on the SPORT website.

The australian Toby Price was imposed in the fifth stage of the Dakar 2022 Y Sam sunderland follow leader. Regarding the Spanish, Lorenzo Santolino lose a position and Joan Barreda it is left more than 20 minutes today.

In cars, Nasser Al-Attiyah is the undisputed leader, followed by Sébastien Loeb.

MOTORCYCLE CLASSIFICATION DAKAR 2022 (AFTER STAGE 5)

1 S. Sunderland (GBR) 19h 01 ’50’ ‘

2 M. Walkner (AUT) at 02:29

3 A. van Beveren (FRA) at 05:59

4 D. Sanders, AUS, at 08:01

5 S. Howes (USA) at 1:36 PM

—

6 L. Santolino (ESP) at 15:27

eleven J. Barreda (ESP) at 22:58

DAKAR 2022 CAR CLASSIFICATION (AFTER STAGE 5)

1 N. Al-Attiyah (CAT) – 17h 24 ’23’ ‘

2 S. Loeb (FRA) at 35:10

3 L. Álvarez (ARG) at 51:15

4 Y. Al Rajhi (SAU) at 54:46

5 V. Vasilyev (RUS), at 01:07:52

–

22 C. Sainz (ESP) at 03:19:14

26 O. Fuertes (ESP) at 03:43:23

27 I. Esteve (ESP) at 03:57:09

28 L. Sanz (ESP) at 04:08:08

61 N. Roma (ESP) at 42:30:50

QUADS DAKAR 2022 CLASSIFICATION (AFTER STAGE 5)

1 P. Copetti (USA) 24h 08 ’34’ ‘

2 A. Giroud (FRA) at 1:20 PM

3 A. Maksimov (RUS) at 27:55

4 M. Andujar (ARG) at 28:08

5 M. Medeiros (BRA) at 01:15:38

–

10 A. Feliu (ESP) at 11:28:06

DAKAR TRUCKS CLASSIFICATION 2022 (AFTER STAGE 5)

1 D. Sotnikov (RUS) 19h 09 ’20’ ‘

2 E. Nikolaev (RUS) at 6:53 am

3 A. Shibalov (RUS) at 26:27

4 J. van Kasteren (HOL) at 52:16

5 A. Loprais (CHE) at 01:01:13

After each day of competition in the test that is being played in Saudi Arabia, we offer you the updated ranking in each category.