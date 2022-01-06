01/06/2022
On at 16:57 CET
Check all the classifications of the Dakar rally 2022 in the categories of cars, motorcycles, quads Y trucks on the SPORT website.
The australian Toby Price was imposed in the fifth stage of the Dakar 2022 Y Sam sunderland follow leader. Regarding the Spanish, Lorenzo Santolino lose a position and Joan Barreda it is left more than 20 minutes today.
In cars, Nasser Al-Attiyah is the undisputed leader, followed by Sébastien Loeb.
MOTORCYCLE CLASSIFICATION DAKAR 2022 (AFTER STAGE 5)
1 S. Sunderland (GBR) 19h 01 ’50’ ‘
2 M. Walkner (AUT) at 02:29
3 A. van Beveren (FRA) at 05:59
4 D. Sanders, AUS, at 08:01
5 S. Howes (USA) at 1:36 PM
—
6 L. Santolino (ESP) at 15:27
eleven J. Barreda (ESP) at 22:58
DAKAR 2022 CAR CLASSIFICATION (AFTER STAGE 5)
1 N. Al-Attiyah (CAT) – 17h 24 ’23’ ‘
2 S. Loeb (FRA) at 35:10
3 L. Álvarez (ARG) at 51:15
4 Y. Al Rajhi (SAU) at 54:46
5 V. Vasilyev (RUS), at 01:07:52
–
22 C. Sainz (ESP) at 03:19:14
26 O. Fuertes (ESP) at 03:43:23
27 I. Esteve (ESP) at 03:57:09
28 L. Sanz (ESP) at 04:08:08
61 N. Roma (ESP) at 42:30:50
QUADS DAKAR 2022 CLASSIFICATION (AFTER STAGE 5)
1 P. Copetti (USA) 24h 08 ’34’ ‘
2 A. Giroud (FRA) at 1:20 PM
3 A. Maksimov (RUS) at 27:55
4 M. Andujar (ARG) at 28:08
5 M. Medeiros (BRA) at 01:15:38
–
10 A. Feliu (ESP) at 11:28:06
DAKAR TRUCKS CLASSIFICATION 2022 (AFTER STAGE 5)
1 D. Sotnikov (RUS) 19h 09 ’20’ ‘
2 E. Nikolaev (RUS) at 6:53 am
3 A. Shibalov (RUS) at 26:27
4 J. van Kasteren (HOL) at 52:16
5 A. Loprais (CHE) at 01:01:13
After each day of competition in the test that is being played in Saudi Arabia, we offer you the updated ranking in each category.