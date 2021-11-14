Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Gray – 25%, Suspiria: The Evil One – 55%), daughter of Melanie Griffith (The Disaster Artist: Masterpiece – 94%, Dabka – 60%) and granddaughter of the famous actress Tippi Hedren, who is best known for being the protagonist of the famous horror thriller, Los Pájaros – 96% say that their grandmother has been an inspiration for them, as she has encouraged her to remain firm in the industry; Now, in an interview for The Hollywood Reporter, Dakota talks about what he has learned from her and reminded the audience of the abuses that Tippi suffered in her acting career by Alfred Hitchcock.

Hedren She began her career as a model and appeared on the cover of several prestigious magazines, such as Glamor and Life. Later, Tippi decided to take a turn in his career and go from the catwalk to the cameras, accepting the role that Alfred Hitchcock offered on tape Birds in 1963 and later in 1964 he starred in the psychological drama Marnie, also from Hitchcock.

During the filming of these two tapes, Tippi was the victim of harassment by the director, who forced her to repeat dangerous scenes numerous times, in which she was hurt. For example, the final scene where she is attacked by birds, many shots were taken while real and wooden birds were thrown at her, one of these elements hit the actress’s eye, causing a retinal spill. The blood and wounds that the actress has in this scene are real; When she finished, she was so exhausted and hurt that she sat up and began to cry, for which she had to be taken to the emergency room. Hitchcock’s ill will towards the interpreter, was due to Hedren rejecting any type of sexual advance that the director tried, and this behavior only worsened in the next film in which they worked together, Marnie.

At the interview, Dakota spoke about the unfair and unacceptable of the situation; that the director has never been made to take responsibility for these kinds of acts against his grandmother, the actress commented:

She has always been very honest and firm in defending herself, Alfred Hitchcock ruined her career because she didn’t want to sleep with him, and he terrified her.

Johnson She added her position on such abuse, as she believes that this should not have happened or happen in the future in the film industry, she also revealed that it is difficult for her to address this issue, since it is about her beloved grandmother. His words were as follows:

It is completely unacceptable for people in a position of power to use that power over someone who is in a weaker position, regardless of the industry. It is difficult to talk about it because it is my grandmother. You don’t want to imagine someone taking advantage of your grandmother.

Speaking a bit more with the actress, she commented that she and her mother have learned many things from TippiWell, she is a strong woman, especially not to put up with this type of treatment by any person, no matter who. The bad experience that Hedren had with Hitchcock It has been discussed for many years now, and it is still relevant because the actress was really affected by this situation. Tippi, in a 2017 Fox News interview, said the director repeatedly tried to approach her inappropriately, asking her to touch him or forcing her to kiss him. In this same interview, the star spoke a bit about her ordeal on the set of Birds, which she refers to as a sad situation:

It was a wonderful moment, I had never done a movie before, I think he saw a commercial in which I appeared … and that’s how he found out who I was and where I was. He quickly put me under contract. Then finding out that I was going to be in a major movie was amazing. He and his wife Alma were my theater coaches, everything was absolutely fabulous. Then I saw his true intentions … I was not a stupid woman and I realized it. It saddened me that he did that, you know, the innuendo. To which I said, ‘I’m not interested in this. I’m not going to fall for this. ‘

