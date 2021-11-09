When someone is “canceled” on the Internet it is assumed that all the support they have, be it moral, financial, digital and even social will be withdrawn. A person or organization is “canceled” when it commits an unacceptable action or makes a comment that insults or aggravates others. Dakota Johnson, American actress and model, mainly known for her role as Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades of Gray – 25%, has previously worked with some celebrities who have been “canceled” by the public, however, she speaks to us a little more how you feel about this practice and why you don’t fully accept it.

In an interview for The Hollywood Reporter, Dakota talks about having some mixed feelings towards this practice, as she has worked side by side with three actors who have been “canceled” on the Internet, Armie Hammer, Shia LaBeouf and Johnny Depp, with whom she mentions that she has never had any problems. The actress says she is sad to have to lose such great celebrities because of this culture created in social networks, and expressed it as follows:

I never experienced that firsthand from any of those people. I had an amazing time working with them; I feel sad about the loss of great artists. I feel sad for people who need help and maybe they don’t get it in time. I feel sad for anyone who has been hurt or hurt.

The same way, Dakota he strongly holds his view that “canceling” a person is not the right way to solve problems and that individuals can change if given the opportunity. The actress shares the following words in the interview:

It’s really sad, I think people can change. I want to believe in the power of a human being to change, evolve, get help and help other people. I think there is definitely an overcorrection taking place in the face of the problems. I think there must be some way for the pendulum to find the middle.

In 2010, Johnson appeared on Social Network – 96% together with Armie hammer, and in 2019 they returned to work on Wounds. In that same year the actress appeared in The Peanut Butter Falcon, where she worked with Shia la beouf. A few years ago, in 2015, he collaborated with Johnny depp in Criminal Pact – 75%. All the scandals of the three famous “canceled” happened long after they had worked with Dakota. Hammer he was accused of sexual and emotional abuse by a former partner; Shia lebeouf has a sexual assault and abuse lawsuit, while Johnny depp He was accused of physical and verbal abuse by his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Dakota johnson He admitted that he abhors the “culture of cancellation”, thinking that it is an irrational measure of solving things, and that it is not fair for people to have to end their careers completely for this reason. The actress freely expressed her opinion, saying, “Cancellation culture is a fucking disappointment, I hate that term.” After the controversy that the actors went through, Dakota She never gave any sign of wanting to distance herself from her former co-workers, as she is convinced that it is not the right path and they should be given the opportunity to make up for their mistakes, rather than put them aside entirely.

