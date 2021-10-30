It debuts internal improvements and some cosmetic changes that optimize its already award-winning acoustic experience.



Danish speaker manufacturer DALI Speakers launches Katch G2, the second generation of its portable speaker. It has internal improvements and some cosmetic changes compared to its predecessor, although it maintains the same price: 399 euros. It is available in Spain through its official distributor, Sound & Pixel Planet.

Cult

The original Katch loudspeaker is a cult device, with internationally award-winning sound, and DALI has kept its key points unchanged. However, thanks to his R&D work, he has been able to improve some of the facets of this speaker.

In the connectivity section, it has equipped it with Bluetooth 5.0 aptX HD. As a result, you can play CD-quality wirelessly using smartphones or tablets as the source. In addition, it makes it possible to pair two Katch G2 speakers wirelessly to create a wireless stereo system thanks to TWS.

More powerful

The second generation DALI Katch maintains its Class D amplification but increases the power. From the 18 watts RMS of the original model, it goes up to 2 x 25 watts of the Katch G2. In addition, the battery also increases its capacity to 33,000 mAh which translates into a range of up to 30 hours of continuous playback.

Three finishes

The second generation is available in three new finishes. The most striking is the Chilly Blue, where both the chassis and the carrying handle and grilles are dyed an elegant blue with a gray undertone. This proposal maintains discretion and elegance while providing a touch of personality. If a discreet speaker is preferred for, for example, office use, the Iron Black finish is a safe choice. For its part, the Caramel White finish mixes the white of the chassis and the grille with the touch of caramel color of the handle.

Components (edit)

The Katch G2 features two 21mm textile soft dome tweeters, two 3.5 ”aluminum cone woofers and two passive steel cone bass radiators. As a portable speaker, connectivity is a key point and the Katch G2 has not closed doors. It has Bluetooth 5.0 aptX HD with NFC pairing and the possibility of TWS pairing with another Katch G2. Includes mini-jack auxiliary input, allowing you to connect to virtually any wired device. In addition, its USB charging port is compatible with Chromecast Audio, allowing it to be integrated even in the multiroom equipment using the home network.

Controls

To control the playback, it has buttons at the top that allow it to be turned on, the volume selection and the appropriate audio profile to be chosen. Additionally, the four LED lights around the power button will indicate the battery level, the active audio profile (Clear or Warm), or the volume level as appropriate.

399 euros

www.sound-pixel.com www.dali-speakers.com