11/01/2021 at 03:04 CET

.

Slovenian guard Luka Doncic was once again the benchmark of the Dallas Mavericks’ attack by staying on the doorstep of a triple-double (23 points, 10 assists, 8 rebounds) and helping his team win 105-99 over the Sacramento Kings in the NBA.

Doncic hit an 11-meter triple when the horn sounded and snapped a last-minute streak as the Kings sought the comeback, in a game in which they did not have their best scoring inspiration.

The Kings cut a 12-point deficit to 92-89 with 4:53 to play. With approximately two seconds left on the 24-second clock, Doncic hit the triple right from almost the center of the runway of the American Airlines Center in Dallas, where the match was played.

Logo Luka 🤯 @ luka7doncic | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/odQK1QH2Lg – Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) October 31, 2021

Forward Tim Hardaway Jr, despite not having his best wrist touch, missed 9 of 14 shots from the field, including seven of 11 from outside the perimeter, reached 16 points and also helped the Mavericks cause (4- 2), who have a perfect 3-0 record in their field.

The victory also allowed the Mavericks to bounce back from the frustrating 31-point loss they suffered last Friday to the Denver Nuggets (106-75). Dallas lost three meetings with Sacramento last season.

Center Richaun Holmes had a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds as leader of the Kings, forward Harrison Barnes added 15 points, which were not enough to avoid defeat.

The Kings lost for the first time in four road games this season.

Doncic made 10 of 21 field goals, but only a triple of seven attempts, which in the end would be the decisive.

The Mavericks were 12 of 37 behind the arc and the Kings 7 of 36.

German power forward Maxi Kleber made his first start of the season with the Mavericks in place of Latvian Kristaps Porzingis, who missed his third straight game with a stiff lower back.

But Kleber, who had seven points and five rebounds in seven minutes, hurt his back late in the first quarter and did not return.