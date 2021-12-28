

The Dallas Cowboys won the NFC East Championship this Sunday by crushing Washington Football Team 56-14 in week 16 of the NFL.

Dallas, 11-4, with a postseason ticket, continues to hunt the Green Bay Packers, 12-3, the best team in the NFC; since it gives the right to rest in the first week of the playoffs.

Washington, 6-9, fourth in the NFC West was virtually out of contention for a wild-card berth.

Ron Rivera’s team, punished for COVID-19 positives, lost for this game to defensive end Nate Orchard, linebacker Cole Holcomb, guard Brandon Scherff and center Tyker Larsen.

Dallas dominated the first half from passer Dak Prescott, who completed 27 of 35 attempts, passed for 321 yards and hit four TD passes, the most for a Cowboys quarterback in the first half; takes 29 TD in the year.

The Cowboys defense was also decisive. He intercepted Taylor Heinicke on his first drive and Prescott took advantage of it on offense, sending Ezekiel Elliott to the end zone.

In the next series of the local squad another touchdown pass, now towards Dalton Schultz he put them with a 14 advantage.

Heinicke suffered his second interception, now by defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who drove the ball to the touchdown to put 21 points away in the first period.

A reception by Antonio Gibson put the visiting squad on the scoreboard, 21-7, in the second quarter. Dallas answered with seven points on the ground from Elliott, 28-7.

Prescott closed the first half with two hits to the end zone; to lineman Terence Steele, 7-35 and to Amari Cooper, 42-7.

The disaster that Washington was in the game was exhibited with the punt that the Dallas defense blocked in the third quarter, recovered by Chauncey Golston and scored seven more points, 49-7.

Coach Mike McCarthy decided to take care of Prescott, 329 yards in the game, and retired him for the last period, his place was taken by Cooper Rush and in his first attack he passed for a touchdown when he connected with Malik Turner, 56-7.

Washington scored in the fourth quarter and left the score at 56-14.

With one game to play on this day, in the NFC, in addition to Dallas, they already have a ticket to the postseason, for being Division champions; Packers, 12-3, in the North and Buccaneers, 11-4, in the South.

The Rams, 11-4, who are first in the West, are already in but are still chased by the Cardinals, 10-5, second, who have already tied one of the three wild-card tickets available.

In the American Conference, the only safe place in the playoffs are the Chiefs, 11-4, champions of the West who currently hold position one in the AFC. .

