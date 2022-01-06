

Nowitzki hugs his family in front of the No. 41 retired by the Dallas Mavericks

Photo: Tom Pennington / .

This Wednesday the Dallas Mavericks honored their former player Dirk Nowitzki retiring his number 41 And since there was no better way to celebrate it than on the court they ended up beating the Golden State Warriors 99-82.

The night revolved 100% around Nowitzki. The German, who retired in 2019 after 21 seasons in the currency, featured all kinds of tributes. The first one was the dedication of the one who is considered by many to be Nowitzki’s successor, Luka Doncic, who wrote before the game the hastag # 41Forever in one of his boots.

The tribute continued on the court when the own Doncic, who scored 26 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists, made the power forward’s most iconic play throwing the ball supported on one foot.

In the postgame, Nowitzki was received on the court by NBA legends such as Charles Barkley, Scottie Pippen, Larry Bird or Shawn Kemp, in addition to the owner of the Mavericks, the businessman Mark Cuban, and the NBA commissioner, Adam Silver.

As part of the exaltation the own Cuban announced that a giant statue will be created outside the American Airlines Center for the “greatest player in Dallas history.”.

In addition to the recognitions that Nowitzki received, Dallas also presented him with a check for $ 250,000 destined for The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation., the former athlete’s foundation that helps children and adolescents through programs that focus on their well-being, health and education.

Finally, the board revealed the banner that will be hung at the top of the venue with his name and the years that he wore the team’s jersey.

At the end of the ceremony, Nowitzki said goodbye thanking the public for their presence and declared that “I will never leave, I will stay here. This is my new home, with my wife and children ”.

Nowitzki’s NBA career was littered with successes ranging from the only historical title of the franchise in the 2010-2011 season – achieving the MVP in the final -, the MVP of the 2006-2007 season, his presence 14 times in the All-Star Game and having scored 31,650 points to be the sixth player with the most points in the NBA.

Nowitzki is the fourth player of the Mavericks to which the organization withdraws its number, after Brad Davis (15), Rolando Blackman (22) and Derek Harper (12). The Dallas team also withdrew the number 24 In honor to Kobe bryant after his death in a plane crash in 2020.

