The Dallas cowboys took advantage of this Thursday the injuries that afflict the New Orleans Saints to beat them 27-17 at the start of week 13 of the NFL. Dallas established itself in the top of the East of the National Conference, with eight victories and four defeats; New Orleans is second to last in the Southern Division of that Conference, five wins and six losses. New orleans suffered from absences star running back Alvin Kamara, two stellar offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk, plus defensive ends Marcus Davenport and Tanoh Kpassagnon, and linebacker Kaden Elliss.

The Cowboys broke zero to zero in the first quarter thanks to their passing attack on a six-play drive that culminated in a touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to Michael Galloup. Sean Payton’s team responded on the first offense of the second quarter with a 24-yard pass from quarterback Tysom Hill to Lil’Jordan Humphrey, who tied the game 7-7. In his first start appearance, Hill, faced with Jameis Winston’s injury and Trevor Siemian’s four-game slump, the passer suffered with his passing game.

Prescott, the highest-paid player in the NFL, $ 87 million a year, responded and pulled his men closer for kicker Greg Zuerlein to put them 10-7 with a 55-yard kick. On the other hand, Tysom suffered his first interception of the game by Jayron Kearse, Dallas’ leading tackle with 76, who caught a ball that bounced off the hands of Kenny Stills. The lone star team went into the break 13-7 up on a field goal from Zuerlein.

On the first offense of the third quarter, a 42-yard kick from Maher brought the Superdome owners closer together 13 to 10. The Saints’ good defensive performance against the race was cracked in a cheat play that Tony Pollard exploited in a 58-year run. yards that culminated in a score and the score 20-10.

In the fourth quarter, Mike McCarthy’s team jeopardized the win when Prescott was intercepted. The Saints lost the option to react because Tysom Hill suffered his second and third interceptions of the game in consecutive offenses, first by Damontae Kazee and then by Trevon Diggs. Hill closed a nightmare night with his fourth interception, defensive end Carlos Watkins, although the Saints quarterback still had the arrests to give a touchdown pass to Deonte Harris that sealed it 27-17.