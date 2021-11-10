For many, 2021 became the year that was responsible for picking up the ravages of a bad experience that began 12 months earlier, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced a forced confinement that seemed to have no end.

The entertainment world was one of the most affected, as award seasons had to migrate to the virtual line to safeguard everyone’s health.

However, since the arrival of vaccines, a new hope has opened on the horizon, as normality is much closer than we can believe.

Therefore, many celebrities have returned to their lives and commitments that had to be postponed due to quarantine, and before welcoming the New Year, it is important to remember the best and worst outfits of celebrities.

The best stars in the world of cinema, music and the small screen have been placed on this list, as they have managed to become great icons of fashion in their respective branches.

Eiza Gonzalez

One of the women who has surprised this year is the 31-year-old Mexican, Eiza González, because her unique style has shown surprising versatility.

The Mexican has dressed garments from the most exclusive fashion houses. Photo: IG / eizagonzalez

From paying a small tribute to her Mexican roots to becoming the face of Louis Vuitton at fashion week in Paris, the actress has been crowned one of the most fashionistas of the year.

Bella Hadid

The youngest of the Hadid sisters has become one of the most sought-after models internationally, as her size and great personality have made her the face of the most exclusive fashion houses.

The model is one of the greats of the catwalks. Photo: IG / bellahadid

This year, The Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend gave a lecture on how to wear a white column dress with a black train, just as she did at the Cannes festival, making her look like a true goddess.

Maluma

Men have also given much to talk about this year, and one of them is the Colombian of the moment, Maluma, who in recent months has become Donatella Versace’s favorite.

The reggaeton artist rubs shoulders with the greats of fashion. Photo: IG / maluma

The 27-year-old singer has always been a lover of fashion, and this year he dazzled everyone at this year’s Met Gala with his spectacular red leather suit with gold appliqués.

Zendaya

The protagonist of ?? Euphoria ?? has shown that the color yellow is one of his favorites, because at the Oscars he appeared with a two-piece dress by Valentino, which left his spectacular figure in view of everyone.

The 25-year-old actress has placed herself as one of the best dressed of the year. Photo: IG / zendaya

Therefore, no one has found it strange that in recent days she was crowned by the honorary recognition of Fashion Icon, the same that celebrities such as JLo and Beyoncé have had.

Although many of them have a long history in the world of entertainment, many did not find the ideal outfit to shine this year 2021.

Rosalia

The famous singer of Spanish origin, has been one of the stars who has always walked with her own style that goes according to her personality, but her appearance at this year’s Met Gala.

The singer was widely criticized for not understanding the concept of the gala. Photo: IG / rosalia.vt

Her outfit in red skin color and her pale complexion have left much to be desired this year, because being her first appearance on the red carpet, her outfit was not the most accurate, as it was a very little worked look.

Halle berry

The 55-year-old star has always been considered one of the most beautiful celebrities in the world of cinema, but his appearance at the Oscars left much to be desired.

The top movie star has been widely criticized for her outfit. Photo: IG / halleberry

The actress appeared in a purple dress that many network users described as horrible, as well as her short hairstyle with some locks in different lengths.

Lourdes leon

Madonna’s daughter is currently starting her career as a professional model, but her appearance at the Met Gala did not convince everyone, as they say that the color was not very flattering.

The model has divided opinions. Photo: IG / lourdesleon

However, the also model has become feminist faces by looking without prejudice to prejudice, with hair in the armpits.

