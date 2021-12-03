Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

Eddie Hearn stopped in Bilbao, which meant a new Matchroom Boxing evening in Spain to employ some of the best fighters in our country.

As a co-star fight, the Spanish Super Middle Championship took place between two unbeaten ones, Damian «Guinea» Biacho (12-0, 3 KO) and Guillermo Rivero (8-1-1, 1 KO). Biacho entered the fight better, in good part due to the inactivity of his rival for almost three years, with good tackles and a more effective boxing in the middle distance. In the third round, Rivero was hunted by Biacho with descending hands and they told him, although the local theorist recovered well to complete the agreed time.

Rivero fell again in the sixth as a result of the good work of Biacho, getting up with tremendous courage, which was repeated coinciding with the final bell and, once again, at the end of the seventh set. The superiority was evident, and Rivero’s corner decreed that it no longer made sense to continue trying for victory. Great triumph for Guinea and toughness, physical and mental, of a very worthy aspirant.

At super light weight, Jonathan «Wonder» Alonso (21-1, 7 KO) could with the Belgian Mohamed El Marcouchi (28-3, 11 KO). The Spaniard showed great technical superiority and good form, with beautiful technical actions such as a crossed hand in the third round. The outsider used some actions to the limit, or exceeding it, of the regulation, which did not de-center the ex-Olympian, who for his part also hit below the waist on occasion. The eight rounds were consumed and the judges ruled 80-72, 80-72 and 80-72.

The British note of the night in Bilbao put it Campbell hatton (5-0, 1 KO) against the Hungarian Attila Csereklye (10-25, 8 KO). Hatton started with more energy than other times, with good impacts (especially one in the liver area) in the Magyar, which was overwhelmed by the impetus of the young man from the islands. After another takedown, Hatton had his first knockout in the second round with a good image.

Samuel Carmona (6-0, 4 KO) destroyed the Mexican Luis Villa Padilla (13-3-2, 2 KO) at flyweight, ending the fight in the first round due to inferiority. A combination of the canary ended hostilities before many spectators had settled into their seats

The shares were opened by the Spanish of Colombian origin Jhon Jader Obregon (9-0, 4 KO) and the British Gerome warburton (8-1-1, 1 KO) in a competitive fight and alternatives, although with Obregón’s initiative. This one overcame several low blows to prevail on the cards by 59-55, 59-56 and 59-54.