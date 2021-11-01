The combination of point guard LaMelo Ball and forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was the key that allowed the Charlotte Hornets to easily beat the Portland Trail Blazers 113-125.

Ball had 27 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. and Oubre Jr. ignited the Hornets by scoring 13 of his 26 goals in the fourth quarter decisive in the victory against Portland, a team that has started the season loaded with inconsistency.

Forward Miles Bridges added 19 points and nine assists, the most of his career, and power forward PJ Washington, who came out of reserve, reached 17 points as the sixth player on Charlotte’s team.

He also made some big plays down the stretch to help Charlotte improve to 5-2 overall.

The Hornets led 89-88 entering the fourth quarter when Oubre Jr. took over.

He provided 10 quick points, including two triples and a dunk on an offensive rebound. He also helped the Hornets step up their defensive effort with a steal near the top of the key when Charlotte held the Blazers to 25 points in the fourth quarter.

Oubre Jr. had another 3 with 2 1/2 minutes left to quell a Blazers rally and take the lead to double digits. Washington sealed the victory with a return jump in penetration before possession of the ball was completed after having achieved a block the previous play.

In addition, the Hornets had 36 assists to complete the winning offense.

Guard CJ McCollum scored 25 points for Portland and Bosnian center Jusuf Nurkic finished with a double-double of 13 points and 14 rebounds. The Blazers had won two games in a row.

Charlotte finished with 20 3-pointers of 42 attempts after coming into the game as the second-best team in the league in that facet of the game with a 40 percent accuracy rate.

Ball came out of a mini crisis by scoring 10 of 20 shots from the field, including four 3-pointers. Ball was coming off a difficult two-game stretch in which he hit 1-of-10 from 3-pointers and was limited to six points in a loss Friday night to the Miami Heat.

Point guard Damian Lillard, coming off a season-high 25 points in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night, had a double-double of 14 points and 12 assists for Portland. I note 5 of 20 from the field, including 2 of 14 from triples. Lillard is shooting just 37% on field shots and 26% on 3s.