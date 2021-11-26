The Portland Trail Blazers player, Damian Lillard reveals it will be difficult to beat him to the player Stephen Curry on the NBA.

The Portland Trail Blazers’ 125-121 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday wasn’t just demoralizing because of their stagnant and disorganized late-game offense. Not only was it frustrating due to the surprise absence of Richaun Holmes or the expulsion of De’Aaron Fox in the fourth quarter, which made the Kings another low-handed foe to beat the Blazers. Failing to avenge a season opener loss at the Moda Center is another reason Portland’s latest loss hurt more than most.

But what is the biggest justification behind the loss to Sacramento that was recorded as such a marked disappointment for the Blazers? He pushed his record away from the Moda Center to a disastrous 1-8, with that single win over the humble and rebuilt Houston Rockets. Only the Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans have a worse road record this season than Portland, and their next opportunity to improve that position will definitely not be an easy one.

Needless to say, the Blazers could have used some momentum on the road ahead of Friday’s game against the league-leading Golden State Warriors. FanDuel lists Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and company as favorites by six points. They are 10-1 at the Chase Center this season with a net rating of +17.0, the best home mark in basketball, according to Cleaning the Glass.

However, don’t tell Damian Lillard that Portland has less than a puncher’s chance to beat Golden State.

“It is definitely a game that we can win; we have to do a lot of things well, “he said. “They are the best team in the league at the moment and they play very well at home. It’s going to take us a lot of effort to win it, but it’s something we are very capable of ”.

* Watch NBA games LIVE on fuboTV (click for free trial) *

The Blazers’ ugly win-loss record outside of Rip City isn’t even much of a concern for Lillard to enter Friday’s game. Why? He believes Portland has learned how difficult it is to play on the road and just didn’t take advantage of the golden opportunities to win away from Moda Center the way the Blazers did against the Kings.

“It was a struggle,” Lillard said of his team’s road problems. “But in every game we’ve been to, there has been a point in the game where we let the game slip away. Tonight, the effort was there. We only missed one or two moves. We have to go to Golden State with the same mentality. “

Expecting Portland to snap the Warriors’ nine-game win streak at home is setting up for disappointment. But the Blazers’ peak is definitely high enough to at least compete with Golden State, so they hope this is the game they finally break out of the friendly confines of Moda Center.