12/18/2021 at 07:57 CET

SPORT by Panenka

Dear diary, I am lucky that I have you, that you are the only one who listens to me patiently and who does not tell me to shut up when I open my mouth. You already know that I am a person of dialogue, an idealist convinced that speaking people understand each other. Although every day I am more alone. We live in times when everyone is pissed off, serious, ready to bite the first time that jumps. I’m a modest guy, but I think I know exactly how Gandhi or Nelson Mandela felt. I assume that a mission falls on my shoulders: to save football from itself. That the players are tense? I give them smiles. Who want to get the ball into play as quickly as possible? I order them to stop (the rush is not good) and I ask them how they are. A simple phrase with a transformative effect. I say: ‘Hey, calm down, forget about the coach and the fans, and tell me: everything okay at home? Do you need a chat? ‘ And they answer me, very politely: ‘Mateu, everything is fine, but please I ask you, then we will talk, now we are playing.’ Although I see in their eyes that what they are demanding of me is not that I take cards when necessary, or that I whistle fouls, have a little more discretion or do my job better. No. I know they want us to improvise a picnic on the grass and have coffee and some pastries. Look, there are people who dream of a world in which one and the other choose to talk rather than fight. But I go a little further: I dream of a society in which we only speak, uniquely and exclusively. Talking about things will always be better than doing things. Why play football for 90 minutes if we can settle the matter with a much shorter talk, 30, 40 or at most 50 minutes? What would the public not like? I do not have it so clear. If they boo me it is because of the accumulated tension of the whole week. Fault of society. I propose that, instead of playing, we set up some chairs in the middle of the field, we put the 22 players and I around the center circle and improvise a talk show of all our lives. It would be a success. Why watch football if you can enjoy the Diario de Mateu?

Antonio ML