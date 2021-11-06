11/06/2021 at 07:54 CET

PANENKA

A few days ago I was in Doha. True, it is not a novelty that happens to me there. But this time it was for a good cause. I’m not saying that the rest of my trips to the gulf are not for a good cause. It’s a way of talking, you understand me … Anyway, what I was about: a few days ago I was in Doha to supervise a program to help Afghan refugees that we have organized in FIFA together with the Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs. A commendable job that will help save the lives of dozens of people linked to women’s football in Afghanistan. I felt so good that on the return trip I was able to check in an extra suitcase: my conscience no longer weighed so much. After checking the work we do on the ground, I am amazed that we still have such a bad image.

And it is that, dear newspaper, it seems to me that in these more than five years of presidency I have made it clear on many occasions that I am not like Blatter. My mandate is being much more transparent. The days when FIFA secretly did business with the most opaque governments and the darkest powers are long gone; now we do it in the eyes of the whole world, as it should be.

Today the organization of a World Cup is not granted to the first one who passes with a briefcase and bad intentions. No sir. FIFA will not be waiting for it. We are not for sale. Whoever wants a World Cup, let him buy it himself. And, of course, we are no longer able to bear the demands of the clubs. We say enough. If this virus has taught us anything, it is that we only value things when we lose them. And no, I’m not talking about the ‘FIFA virus’ and the teams that lose their players because of us. I go much further: Do you really want to take away their national team matches? After all, it is the only opportunity many have to feel closer to their country. Like me, that every day I feel more attached to my beloved Switzerland. It is not separated from me. Especially some of your prosecutors. When it comes to football, both on the field and in the office, you better know how to dribble.

Gianni I.