The recent years of 2021 have seen a major change in the way of making humor. It is becoming increasingly important that the entertainment industry, especially Hollywood, handle respectful and friendly humor that sets aside prejudice, discrimination or other offenses. Dan Aykroyd, famous for his role in the Ghostbusters movies – 97% interview with The Hollywood Reporter and offer some comments on the humor of the present, assuring that everything offensive should be canceled immediately.

During the last weeks we have observed new demands from the public regarding the humor that is handled in the entertainment industry. The most recent case was The Closer, a stand-up special produced by Netflix and hosted by Dave chappelle who was severely criticized for his joke about transgender people. Many company employees rose up against the material and even went on strike demanding that Ted Sarandos, content director, reflect on their position to leave content on the platform and pay attention to LGBT workers, thinking about their feelings and well-being.

For Dan Things are very clear: offensive humor must be rooted out and writers have to start developing ideas without jokes that hurt others. Here are his recent statements:

There is enough range of humor where you don’t have to be eschatological and you don’t have to make divisive jokes to laugh. There is so much in the world to comment on that it is outside the realm of offense. As a writer, you can go to other areas and make successful creative endeavors. Eschatological humor is fun. They are easy laughs. But there is smarter writing that can happen if you stay away from offensive material that should be immediately canceled for its damage. That is one area of ​​discussion. Can I do my James Brown impression? He was one of my best friends. I do his voice quite well. But maybe it shouldn’t anymore.

Dan Aykroyd will return to the Ghostbusters franchise – 97% in Ghostbusters: Afterlife – 90%. The film presents the story of a single mother and her two children, who arrive in a small town, discovering their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. Directed by Jason Reitman, it stars Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd, plus returning Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver and Ernie Hudson. This film works as a sequel to Ghostbusters II – 51% and practically ignores the events of Ghostbusters – 73%, that 2016 project so criticized in its year.

The reboot did not do well during its time at the box office, as it was hardly able to recoup the investment expense. Reactions to the arrival of Ghostbusters created a marked controversy after the release of the film. It is true that the criticism from the specialists was generally positive, however, the public’s rejection comments were the ones that were in charge of passing it off as something negative. To this day, many fans of the brand prefer to ignore this installment and not consider it part of the renowned history of those who go out in search of paranormal beings.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife It will hit theaters on November 18. The first reviews are out now and they are not particularly enthusiastic, can it live up to the legacy we all know? The movie capitalizes on the nostalgia and fans hope it honors that incredible story we all know. What will be the role of the old stars in the new adventure?

