They say Christmas is the season of giving, and former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones took a break from the celebration to gift Dan Hooker coal.

Jones responded to an insult from Hooker on Saturday, responding to the New Zealand UFC veteran for referring to his recent domestic assault case. When it was reported that Chael Sonnen had been arrested, Jon immediately came out to criticize him. Dan joined the conversation, defending Sonnen and reminding Jones that his problem was more serious.

As has become customary, Jones released a reply on Twitter and moments later deleted it:

“Brother, your career is just not paying off, that’s my answer. Lol, ”Jon wrote before deleting the tweet.

@danthehangman, every opportunity you’ve had to make a name for yourself and be closer to your boy Izzy, you dropped the ball. You can’t achieve greatness, so you hop online and attack someone who has. Sounds about right – BONY (@JonnyBones) December 25, 2021

“Every chance you’ve had to make a name for yourself and get closer to your boy Izzy, you drop the ball,” he wrote in a subsequent tweet. “You can’t achieve greatness, so you go online and attack someone who has. Sounds good”.

Life hack: if you don’t beat up your wife, family events will be more enjoyable. Merry Xmas bitch. https://t.co/tc1uQNm8ov – Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) December 25, 2021

“Life Hack: If you don’t hit your wife, family events will be more enjoyable. Merry Christmas bitch, ”Hooker wrote.

On Wednesday, Hooker attacked Jones with a joke about the former champion’s former rival, Chael Sonnen, who recently had his own fight in Las Vegas that led to misdemeanor assault charges for allegedly assaulting five different victims. Several veterans of the MMA industry have said that Sonnen told them the incident occurred when his wife was insulted.

I was triggered by your disingenuous attempt to bring attention to Chael’s situation. He was arrested for defending his wife, you were arrested for assaulting yours. 🍎 & 🍊 – Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) December 25, 2021

“I was annoyed by your false attempt to draw attention to Chael’s situation. They arrested him for defending his wife, you were arrested for assaulting yours. “

Imagine beating up 5 people and not one of them is your wife. (JJones RN 🤯) https://t.co/Jzw6oVC640 – Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) December 22, 2021

“Imagine hitting 5 people and none of them is your wife,” Hooker wrote.

Hooker is the teammate of UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, another Jones rival who is frequently related to ‘Bones’ online and in interviews.

Hooker is two months away from a submission loss to lightweight contender Islam Makhachev. A fight he accepted on short notice after former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos withdrew from the fight. It was Hooker’s second fight in two months after a decision win over Nasrat Haqparast that snapped a two-game losing streak.

Jon, meanwhile, remains inactive as he prepares for his heavyweight debut. He vacated the light heavyweight title last year amid a contract dispute with the UFC over a potential super fight with heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Jones previously targeted a comeback in the second quarter of 2022 before his most recent legal troubles.

