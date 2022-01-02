01/01/2022 at 18:10 CET

Dan reeves, a former NFL player and coach who participated in nine NFL Super Bowls, died Saturday at the age of 77. This was transmitted by his family in a statement in which he shared that the former runner died accompanied by his loved ones.

“Dan Reeves passed away peacefully and surrounded by his loving family. He passed away due to complications from a long illness. His legacy will continue through his friends, players and fans, as well as the rest of the NFL community,” it reads in the notice.

Reeves He is only surpassed in appearances in the NFL championship game by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who is 10. As a player, he participated in two with the Dallas Cowboys, of which he won Super Bowl VI. In his next stage he was assistant coach Tom landry in Dallas, with whom he reached three more Super Bowls.

In 1981 he was hired by the Denver Broncos as their coach At just 41 years old, he was the youngest head coach in the league at the time.

He lowered his command Denver had trips to Super Bowls XXI, XXII and XXIV, although he could not win any, but he helped project the career, in 1983, of passer John Elway, with whom he broke relationship after almost a decade to leave the Broncos in 1992.

A year later Reeves was named NFL Coach of the Year when he managed the New York Giants, a team he was with until 1996.

He came to the Atlanta Falcons in 1997 and after a great season he took them by surprise to Super Bowl XXXIII, the ninth of his career, and first for Atlanta, in which they lost to the Denver Broncos.

His record as a coach records 201 games won, 174 lost and two tied. He is one of only seven coaches in NFL history with more than 200 wins.

The race of Reeves started as a passer in South Carolina. He was drafted by Dallas in 1965 where he exploited his running skills.

In 1966 he had his best year in the NFL, leading the scoring team with 16. In eight seasons with the Cowboys, he had 1,990 rushing yards and 1,693 receptions; accumulated 42 TDs.