Conor McGregor and Dana White

Dana White explained why Conor McGregor receives preferential treatment in UFC compared to other fighters in the organization.

The Irishman is currently recovering from a fractured tibia and fibula after his fight in UFC 264. Near his return, which will take place in the American summer of 2022, McGregor asked for a direct shot at the belt.

But, “The Notorious” He is currently on a two-game losing streak and has won only one fight in the last five years. But he could do it. The current light, Charles Oliveira showed interest in facing him and jumping the line of challengers.

In a recent interview with Daniel cormier, the president of UFC, Dana White He explained why the Irishman deserves that special treatment that is perceived by many.

“When we were starting this thing and this kid was on the rise, I had to deal with thousands of fighters. “Oh, this is not a fight for me right now.” ‘This is not that, this is not the other’. This boy, I’m renting a house. I think that was when Jose aldo he retired from his fight in 2015.. This is what he told us: “I don’t care what happens. I’m going to work. When you solve it, give me a call and let me know “ explained White.

White, also revealed an anecdote that happened in one of the fights of Conor mcgregor Y Nate diaz, when “The Notorious” decided not to fight at hunted weight, but in the natural division of Diaz.

And then at the Nate Diaz fight, another one fell off, and he said, ‘Well, we’re going to fight Diaz. “Good. What do you want to do? No, I don’t want it at hunted weight. If I don’t fight him at this weight, it doesn’t matter. It sucks if I don’t fight him at his weight.

Also, Dana White recognizes him Conor mcgregor your willingness to always be available to fight regardless of circumstances or consequences, something that many fighters do not accept or simply start with excuses.

“Conor McGregor has been the man since the day I walked into this fucking company. So for someone to point a finger and say, “Oh, this guy is getting special treatment… This guy is special. He is a very special person. You know how many fighters respond to me with phrases like, “This is not good for my brand.” “I’m not going to fight with my friends.”

