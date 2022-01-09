Two of the longest-standing faces in UFC They have managed to appear on the most powerful list in the entertainment world.

The president of UFC, Dana White and the longtime commentator Joe rogan are part of the Variety 500, the annual list of the prestigious magazine Variety of the most powerful people working in training globally and immersed in the media business.

White Y Rogan They are listed in the live entertainment section of the list. This section includes the president of Wwe and chief revenue officer Nick khan, the radio celebrity Howard Stern, the commissioner of the NFL Roger Goodell, the commissioner of the NBA Adam Silver and the legend of musical theater Andrew Lloyd Weber.

At the entrance where they talk about White includes an opening paragraph below an outdated mugshot that reads: While other sports league chiefs take a hard line on safety in the pandemic, he turns a deaf ear to coronavirus concerns.

The section where it appears Dana White they talk about their position to the fighters of the UFC and the vaccines of COVID-19.

“White stated that the UFC would never require its fighters to be vaccinated, continuing its converted anti-safety approach to the coronavirus” says the entry paragraph.

“Under the UFC and ESPN contract, the league was supposed to host 42 events in 2020 and White did his best to comply, hosting UFC 249 in Florida in May and holding a series of events produced at its Las Vegas headquarters, all without an audience. , before taking the action to Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island (known as Fight Island), where several thousand fans were allowed to witness the matches in person. Starting in the spring of 2021, White began holding large-scale events in the United States, without the need for masks or social distancing. “

The column where they talk about Joe Rogan, He also appears with a mugshot style and in his prime, when Joe he still had hair and did not shave his head. In the caption of the photo appears: “He and his podcast bluntly have proven to be cancellation-proof after multiple controversies.”

Without a doubt, the inclusion of Rogan on the list has to do with the huge deal he got with Spotify in 2020 for his podcast and very little, if any, for his work on UFC.

“In the midst of a $ 100 million dollar deal with Spotify in 2020, Rogan and his podcast“ The Joe Rogan Experience ”became a critical target for their stance on Woke culture and vaccine passports, as well as his controversial guests, including conspiracy-loving broadcaster Alex Jones ”, appears in the opening paragraph.

“It inspired internal protests from Spotify employees, who claimed their podcast was transphobic. As if that were not enough, in September he ignited a new firestorm when he admitted that he had contracted COVID-19 and that he was treating it with ivermectin, a drug that is used for parasitic infections, not viruses. And none of that seemed to hurt the popularity of his show. Rogan, who worked as a comedy actor (Newsradio, 1995-99) and reality TV host (“Fear Factor, 2001-06-2011-12), continues to perform his monologues with great success and comments on UFC billboards.”

Rogan reduced his commentator work by UFC in recent years to work only on the events of I paid to see made in the U.S. Even with that, he hasn’t done everything. Your position on the treatment of your case of COVID-19 in the fall of 2021, was used by Dana White, who revealed in early December that his entire family tested positive for the virus, and that he followed the advice of Rogan on how to treat the virus.

