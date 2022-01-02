Dana White at a press conference at the UFC

It didn’t take long for Dana White to respond to Jake Paul’s requests.

Saturday morning Paul published a series of demands for the president of UFC, whom he accused of alleged use of cocaine and he responded to the Youtuber hinting that he uses steroids.

Requests for Paul ranging from raising the minimum wage, and sharing the profits of the organization, if he accepted, he would enter the list of fighters for anti-doping tests of USED, to sign a contract for a fight and face Jorge Masvidal.

Saturday night, White He spoke on his social networks and published a video responding to Paul. Where he reminded him of his defiance, critical of his boxing career, and also of his advisor, Nakisa Bidarian, former CFO of UFC and I challenge both of you to get into the business of MMA as a promotion if they believe that the fighters in the field deserve more money.

“Jake, you never responded to the challenge. You publicly stated that I use cocaine. It’s not like that. So I said, ‘You can randomly test me for cocaine for the next ten years.’ I think you are a cheater and I think you use steroids. So I want to give you a random steroid test for the next two years. And that with what you came out today, no one on earth thinks you wrote it, you are too stupid. He said White.

“If you think you can do better than us, you can treat the fighters better than us. Go start your own business. It is easy to do. Make the witcher (Paul’s manager) do it. He can help you get started. What you and the warlock should focus on is your business. You’re sinking You cannot sell PPV. You don’t know, yeah, you’re calling Jorge Masvidal because he’s a pay-per-view superstar. Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor, Mike Tyson, they’re all superstars. You are not. You can’t sell PPV, so do whatever you want. I’m ready to roll buddy. I don’t use cocaine. Do you use steroids? Let’s do this, Jake ». concluded Dana.

Paul has yet to respond to the challenge of White, who wants to take an anti-doping test at Youtuber randomly for two years, while the president of UFC I would accept random cocaine tests for the next 10 years.

The statements between Paul Y White They have been around for almost 1 year, and each replica leaves the atmosphere more intense.

